More assistance for Westmoreland couple helping children learn online

PETERSFIELD, Westmoreland — Digicel Jamaica has joined the growing number of individuals who are supporting the Fosters Online School in Bullet Tree, Westmoreland.

A simple act of kindness that started out by allowing one child to use their home Wi-Fi, the numbers quickly grew to over 30 students from the community attending what is being dubbed 'the Fosters Online School'.

Present at the school are children from the early childhood level up to the secondary level.

Most of the parents in the community have to go out to work and are unable to monitor their children for online school. As a result, the Fosters have found themselves doing more than allowing the children to use the space, but assisting with assignments throughout the day.

Last week Wednesday, representatives from Digicel Jamaica stopped by the Fosters' home to gift their online school with sanitation supplies, bags, masks, and snacks for the students, as their Teacher's Day gift to the Fosters.

“We're showing our appreciation and respect to every educator, including those philanthropic community leaders who're making a difference,” Jody-Ann Fearon, Digicel's public relations executive, expressed.

“They include the Fosters, who've taken up the mantle of supporting our future leaders in continuing their education. We acknowledge the time, resources, and energy the Fosters are investing in providing access to laptops and the Internet to students of Petersfield. As a digital operator and big supporter of community development, we salute them.”

Fearon spent most of the day interacting with the students at the Fosters' home doing reading activities as well as a few interactive games.

“They're enthusiastic,” she stated. “They're eager to learn, read, and do their studies. This demonstrates how determined they are about achieving their goals. We wish them and the Fosters all the best in their future endeavours and remind them to continue to grow in knowledge,” said Fearon.

Camille Ebanks-Foster, who along with her husband Garnett Foster has been assisting the students, said she was “thankful and grateful” for Digicel's contribution to the programme.

“We are in awe, and the children are so excited for this wonderful gesture. The children are still saying, 'Thank You, Digicel!',” said Ebanks-Foster.

The Fosters are now in the process of replacing the tarpaulin 'structure' at their home that accommodates the students with a wood and zinc structure.

“The wind has damaged the tarpaulin, and when it rains the children are getting wet,” Ebanks-Foster explained.

The Fosters have expressed gratitude for the help received from local and overseas donors who have provided meals, tablets, school bags, stationery, supplies and cash donations, since they opened their home to students in September 2020.