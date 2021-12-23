More in store for MBCC

MONTEGO BAY, St James

Member of Parliament for St James West Central Marlene Malahoo Forte has given a commitment to increase the amount of funds available for scholarship students attending the Montego Bay Community College (MBCC) in St James.

“My scholarship assistance programme will continue for the academic year,” she assured during a recent ceremony to mark the graduation of 300 students. The event was a blend of virtual and in-person attendance, in keeping with COVID-19 safety protocols.

Speaking with the Jamaica Observer West after the ceremony, the MP said the scholarship now covers 50 to 75 per cent of tuition and this will be increased to 75 to 100 per cent.

In her address during the ceremony, she noted the college's distinction of being the only institution in the Caribbean to offer an accredited funeral service and mortuary science programme. The MBCC is also the only institution in the Caribbean to have a senior's learning institute, and the only community college in Jamaica with an accredited fashion designing programme.

Latoya Johnson, who did the associate of applied science degree in fashion designing, was among those graduating. Being a full-time firefighter, a role she has held for the past 10 years, did not keep her from obtaining the highest grade point average of all students pursuing an associate degree programme. She is also one of two students who designed and made several outfits for the Ms Jamaica Pageant.

In his speech during the graduation ceremony, Darien Henry, who became the MBCC's principal on October 1, spoke of the past accomplishments of the 46-year-old institution and laid out plans to make it the college of the future. Henry, the college's first male principal, succeeded Dr Maureen Nelson after she retired.

“Festooned by our ambitious 11-point strategic plan, we are prepared to be disruptive with curriculum innovation, global-class workforce training and development supported by robust, community-driven stakeholder engagement,” he said.

“We are sending an unmistakable signal to the community at large that we are calibrating our systems and processes for the MBCC experience with a 'Beyond Pandemic Pedagogy and Training' philosophy. This is without a doubt rationalised by our vision of being the tertiary institution of choice, providing world-class multidisciplinary education and training for lifelong learning to satisfy the needs of a dynamic global marketplace. We are testifying to this in offering six bachelor's degree types, mostly accredited by the University Council of Jamaica; 19 associate degree types; and a wide array of professional certificate courses to the high school student or working-class professional wondering where to get that edge in professional advancement. The Montego Bay Community College is waiting on you, hurry up,” the principal added.

Another noteworthy moment during the ceremony was the induction of businessman Lachu Ramchandani as an honorary fellow, in recognition of his invaluable contribution to the business sector, community life and tourism in western Jamaica.

The 66-year-old, who has been lauded as a global business leader, mentor, philanthropist and role model, started from humble beginnings selling goods from his old Toyota Corolla hatchback. He later opened Nik Naks gift shop followed by the construction of the Blue Diamond Shopping Centre.