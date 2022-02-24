MP George Wright's JLP membership not up for review

SAVANNA-LA-MAR, Westmoreland - Almost a year since Member of Parliament (MP) for Westmoreland Central George Wright resigned from the ruling Jamaica Labour Party (JLP), there is no indication that he will be returning to the party anytime soon.

General secretary of the JLP Dr Horace Chang told the Jamaica Observer West that Wright's membership is currently not up for review.

Wright resigned from the party following a viral social media video in which a man was seen using a stool to hit a woman. He has neither confirmed nor denied that he is the man seen in the video.

“He (Wright) is working hard as an MP. We will have to see what happens by him declaring his hands,” stated the JLP general secretary.

When asked by Observer West whether he has any intention of returning to the JLP or to remain an independent MP, Wright declared, “I have no comment on that.”

Despite the declaration, there is an apparent close connection between Wright and the ruling party, especially government ministers.

Dr Chang concurred that the Government has a close working relationship with Wright.

“He is an MP and we don't treat him any differently from any other MP. We work closely with all MPs,” Dr Chang stressed.

For his part, Wright agrees that the Government is treating all MPs equally.

“We are elected Members of Parliament and as such I know the Government treats everyone as an elected member,” he argued.

During the ceremonial opening of Parliament recently the controversial MP was given the cold shoulder by Opposition members as he walked with them to Gordon House.

Leader of the Opposition Mark Golding appeared to tell the former Labourite that he was too close for comfort.

Wright apparently heeded Golding's advice and maintained his social distance during the short walk to Parliament.

Wright has reiterated a call he made during his contribution to the State of the Constituency Debate in the House of Representatives last November, for the use of closed-circuit television (CCTV) in the fight against crime in his constituency.

A section of his constituency, Savanna-la-Mar South, which includes Russia, Dalling Street, and Dexter Street, is currently under a zone of special operations (ZOSO). The enhanced security operation was declared by Prime Minister Andrew Holness on January 16, following ongoing flare-ups of violence.

“We need more police personnel here in the parish and I am also looking forward to seeing the parish with more cameras,” stated Wright.

Wright is of the view that “having more police personnel here in the parish, having some sniffer dogs, metal detectors and whatever it takes to find these guns that are causing this mayhem, I would like the Government to look at that aspect of it and to see how best we can curve this monster of crime in the parish.”