MP Heroy Clarke praised for drain-cleaning effort in constituency

MONTEGO BAY, St James — Minister with responsibility for works Everald Warmington has heaped praises on Member of Parliament (MP) for St James Central Heroy Clarke for the maintenance of drains in the constituency and called for other MPs to replicate the work done by Clarke.

Warmington was speaking recently following a tour of gullies in the St James Central constituency tour requested by Clarke. During his remarks, Minister Warmington said he was impressed by the way in which Clarke utilised funds that were allocated for drain cleaning, to erect walls within the drain network to further enhance the sturdiness of those structures.

“One of the things I'm really impressed with, he (Clarke) mentioned that I give him two $10-million allocations for drains and gullies. That was up in Cornwall Courts drain, I was impressed to see the improvements that he has done there and the other gully up at Capital Heights where MP Clarke didn't use it just to clean drains but did something substantial, something that is there permanently,” the works minister noted.

He further noted: “I saw some really good solid walls built in the gully and I wish other colleagues like myself would look at that and use the money to do like capital projects. You have something that is lasting, something that can relieve the suffering, and having seen that I don't think I could hesitate from making a further allocation to him for these gullies because he has put them to very good use and I'm sure giving him more, he will expand on what he has done.”

On Tuesday last, Warmington joined Clarke in touring sections of the drain network in the constituency during which he carried out an assessment to determine the state of the infrastructure. Following the tour, he shared that there is some work that is still needed in the area.

“Most of what we would have seen is a box culvert at the Melbourne Gully and Valley Heights Gully which seeing them is definitely necessary because the flow is restricted and then we talk about the retaining wall here (King Street) which is going to [be] very difficult to put in, but the engineers can always design around an issue,” he argued.

Warmington shared that currently there was no timeline as to when this project would get underway but noted that he had made a request for the work to be done.

“I've made the request, but I can't tell you how quickly the team will do it, but they know the urgency of the matter and I know they'll do their best as they have always been doing,” Warmington said.

During the tour, Warminton also examined several bridges in the constituency and expressed that attention should be coming to them as part of the greater plan to develop Montego Bay which also includes the construction of a perimeter road that is expected to get underway shortly.

MP Clarke expressed his gratitude that the minister had come into the constituency to carry out the assessment.

“It was pointed and prudent of us to invite the minister and we appreciate it very much that he came and he saw all that I would be saying to him at Parliament when we are there,” he remarked.

“He had a first-hand view and knowledge of what is happening especially in the Capital Heights, Valley Heights area, the Melbourne area. Now that he is convinced at what I've been saying is really factual then it is for us to work together as colleagues to see how best we can offset and make comfortable the lives of the citizens we seek to serve,” he stated.