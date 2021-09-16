NCB Foundation assists two St James schools with back-to-school needs

MONTEGO BAY, St James - Two St James schools are now better prepared for the new academic year, after recently benefiting from donations by the National Commercial Bank (NCB) Foundation.

The schools are the Bogue Hill Primary and Infant School, which was given two smart television sets for online classes, and the Tower Hill Primary School, which received a cheque for $80,000 to undertake improvement works on its physical infrastructure.

Principal of Bogue Hill Primary School Lorna Crooks told the Jamaica Observer West that she is very grateful to have received the television sets as she had been wondering how the school would have gotten assistance to purchase them.

“I am very thankful because in this time where online is the way we are going, and we are going to be doing alternative days when face-to-face classes [resume], the students will benefit from the lessons at school. So right now, I am so grateful because I was wondering where we would get these devices,” Crooks stated.

Similarly, at the Tower Hill Primary School, Principal Claudette Brown expressed gratitude to have received what she described as well-needed assistance to upgrade the school's physical infrastructure in the reopening of schools for face-to-face classes.

“Our school has a population of less than 120 students, and even though it is a small school, it has been doing well academically over the years. In our school improvement plan for this year, our priority is to improve the learning environment [and] even though the children are presently doing online classes at home, we are optimistic that things will improve, and we are anticipating full face-to-face reopening. We want when the children return, they return to an environment that is conducive to learning,” Brown told the Observer West.

She shared that the councillor for the Spring Garden Division Dwight Crawford had reached out to to enquire about the school's needs. He then made contact with the NCB Foundation for assistance, she said.

“[Dwight] Crawford, our councillor, reached out to us, and it is as if he knew what was in our plan. He reached out to us, and he got some help from NCB Foundation, and we are happy to say that one of our goals has been realised: We now have the much-needed funds to help with the painting of the school to enhance the physical environment, and we are indeed very grateful, and we are happy that NCB came on-board to help us to realise that dream,” she said.

Branch manager for NCB Baywest Desron Graham told the Observer West that the NCB Foundation was eager to help the two schools with both television sets and the grant after receiving a letter from the councillor.

“When the councillor came to us seeking assistance for the school, in terms of helping them with televisions so that they can bring forth the daily lessons to the kids, and the [grant], of course the NCB Foundation was more than happy to assist. We strongly believe in education, and we strongly believe in building the communities in which we operate,” Graham said.

Crawford shared that he recognised a need for assistance in both schools, noting that because they are not located in busy areas, they do not receive much attention or assistance like other schools.