MONTEGO BAY, St James — Though they have had to scale back some of their activities because of COVID-19, the St James Health Department's mental health unit wants those who need help to know they are still available to provide support.

“We cannot do some of our regular activities that we usually do, like community activities and symposiums. The pandemic has put a stop [to] some of the outreach activities, but the team is still going out to see how they can assist and educate persons on mental health, especially with the effects of the pandemic. Persons are also being encouraged to contact us if they need to talk,” Acting Medical Officer for St James Dr Tanique Bailey-Small told the Jamaica Observer.

“We have acknowledged that COVID-19 can be quite difficult on the mental health of residents. I know [that] for persons who have been under quarantine, especially with its restrictions and others who are spending more time at home because of the work-from-home order [for some in the public sector], it is extremely stressing. Some persons are reportedly dealing with depression, others have lost relatives or have family members who are ill or have been affected by the virus. There are different issues that persons may be dealing with right now and we want to help,” she added.

Dr Bailey-Small explained that the department's mental health response is either in the form of primary or secondary care.

Primary care, which is also referred to as community mental health, is provided by Dr Bailey-Small and the mental health unit, which is made up of a mental health/psychiatric nurse practitioner as well as mental health officers.

“This team works closely with the [Cornwall Regional] Hospital team. They do home visits, clinics, crisis response. Let us say someone is having a psychotic break, persons would call in and the team will respond to the crisis. We also call them the psychiatric emergency mental health team,” she told the Observer West.

“Community mental health is quite important as we also do follow-ups of patients, and not just the ones that come to clinic. We ensure that they are maintaining their medication, are in good health and are being well taken care of,” she added.

Secondary care, she explained, is for more serious cases of mental distress.

“This is for persons who would need hospital admission, and so those persons are inpatients. For some persons, they are outpatients with follow-ups at the clinic as needed,” said Dr Bailey-Small.

Those in need of the services of the mental health unit may contact the St James Health Department at (876) 979-7820-4.