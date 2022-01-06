Negril accountant hosts back-to-school treat

NEGRIL, Westmoreland - SCORES of parents of children who returned to face-to-face classes this week have expressed gratitude for a back-to-school treat hosted on the weekend in Negril by accountant Owen James, valued at over $500,000.

During the event, tablets and more than 150 backpacks with age-appropriate stationery were distributed.

The children also received snacks under strict COVID-19 protocols.

“Most of the parents, like myself, really appreciate it because at this point it saves a lot in our pocket. And with school opening Monday [two days ago], I know it will be hard for some mothers,” said Gwendolyn Bond, a Whitehall resident whose daughter was among the children at the fair.

Kerry Ann Williams, a Red Ground resident, said the gift will assist in reducing her back-to- school expenses.

“Honestly, it helps a lot because some of the things that you have to go and purchase, now you don't have to. Some might not appreciate it, but I do appreciate it,” stated Williams.

The mother of three boys, two at the secondary level and the other at the primary level, said she is happy for the return of face-to-face classes.

“The things dem mi can't teach him at home, at least him will guh a school guh get it because trust mi, most a the things dem mi nuh know...so, it really helps when dem have to go back to school,” Williams reasoned.

James, who is also the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) councillor caretaker for the Negril Division, said the treat was aimed at alleviating some of the back-to-school expenses for parents. He said a little over $500,000 was spent on the treat, adding that it was “money well spent.”

“It is well spent and the children needed it, and the parents are grateful for it,” he stressed.

James, a parent himself, in pointing to the need for students to return to face-to-face classes, nevertheless conceded that several parents find it difficult to find someone to stay with their children while they go out to work.

The fair was also supported by the Member of Parliament (MP) for Westmoreland Western Morland Wilson, who is a strong advocate for education.

The MP said the treat was timely.

“This initiative by Owen James, who is the caretaker, I endorse it, fully. I came on board and contributed some tablets because we are aware that not all the students will be able to go back to school as some schools are also staggered, where they will have a blended approach of some being online and some actually doing face-to-face. So, there is still the need for tablets to be distributed,” said the first-time MP.

According to Wilson, roughly $4 million has been spent on similar initiatives across the other four divisions within his constituency.

“The kids really need it. We are trying our best to target those kids and parents who are on the margins, who have been without jobs for quite a while,” he said, adding that the novel coronavirus has taken a toll on the income of others, hence the need to continue supporting them through partnerships and donations.