Negril stakeholders to discuss contentious rumble strips

NEGRIL, Westmoreland - Stakeholders are scheduled to meet today (Thursday, February 3) at the Negril Community Centre to iron out the contentious issue of rumble strips which sparked a protest by taxi operators in this resort town over the weekend. The rumble strips were installed to prevent speeding.

Member of Parliament for Western Westmoreland Morland Wilson initiated the meeting with taxi operators, residents, the police, and the National Road Safety Council (NRSC) to accommodate open dialogue relating to the issues of speeding and motor vehicle crashes.

“I'm quite upbeat that there will be a positive response from the taxi operators. I think they are reasonable people and they all want to make an honest living while plying their trade on the boulevard. As a Member of Parliament, I see this as an opportunity to also communicate to them the serious nature of what is happening as it relates to road safety and road usage in and around the Negril space,” Wilson said.

On Saturday, several taxi operators using the route between Negril to Lucea staged a protest on the Norman Manley Boulevard, Negril against the installation of additional strips.

Taxi operators told the Observer West that while they had no problem with rumble bumps installed seven months ago on the boulevard, the new ones put in on Saturday morning were making the use of the road challenging and costly. They also claim that some of the strips are too high.

“When they implemented it the first time, we were okay. We understand and work with it. Now this (Saturday) morning they come back and they are tripling it upon us,” stated an irate taxi operator, who gave his name only as Garnett.

President of the Negril Chamber of Commerce Richard Wallace noted that while he understands the taxi men's plight, the strips are doing their job.

“I understand the taxi men's plight. They [rumble bumps] are horrendous. They are not comfortable for anybody to drive on, including me. I traverse the strip many times per day and it's an issue for us. But, having said that, I will say that it is working because it is slowing down traffic,” stated Wallace.

“I was only informed that they were going to be installed a few days before [they were put in]. I don't know what the best solution is, I'll leave that up to the professionals, but there needs to be a solution to the problem,” added Wallace, who noted that there was no consultation with the Negril stakeholders before the installation.

Wilson further stated that while some people are not pleased with the strips, the majority of stakeholders are happy with them and are asking for them to be installed in other areas.

“While the operators are not pleased with the installation of these strips, the majority of stakeholders have communicated that they are happy with the installation of these rumble strips. We have reached the stage now where I have been getting calls for these strips to be installed going into Nonpareil Road and the West End, especially around what we call Church Corner leading to the Negril All-Age School,” stated Wilson.

The strips were installed by the National Works Agency (NWA) over four days starting on July 18, 2021, on the Norman Manley Boulevard near the square in the town and ending at Sandals Negril.

The NWA's community relations officer, Western Region, Janel Ricketts, told the Observer West that two sections – near Azul Beach Resort and Riu Negril – remained to be done. While the NWA team was able to complete one of the strips, the other was abandoned because of the protest.

Ricketts also said the agency will also be installing road signs to inform motorists of the strips ahead of them within the week.

Wilson disclosed that apart from the rumble strips – speed bumps, stop lights and other mechanisms are being considered as part of the many measures that could be used to calm the traffic.