Nestlé 'pops up' and excites shoppers in MoBay

MONTEGO BAY, St James - It was a well received welcome back for the residents of Montego Bay as nutrition, health and wellness company Nestlé Limited rolled into Sam Sharpe Square with the Milo truck and the Maggi mobile for the first pop-up experience since the onset of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

It was a great occasion with loads of entertainment and deals for consumers who might be feeling a little financial strain with the 'new levels of reality in Jamaica.'

This latest instalment in the Nestlé Pop-Up series offered consumers the opportunity to sample and purchase their favourite Nestlé products.

The event was split into two themes: breakfast beginning at 8:00 am and lunch/dinner beginning at noon. The breakfast segment was headlined by the company's global brand Nescafé with other recognisable brands such as Milo, Cheerios and Gloria playing supporting roles.

A change was heralded with the switch out of the branding from Nescafé as the lunch and dinner segment was headlined by Maggi, featuring its newest innovations the Maggi wet jerk seasoning and the hot pepper sauces.

“We have been in lockdown for a very long time and though our consumers have been interacting with our brands on the shelves, we couldn't wait for the opportunity to be back with some face-to-face engagement,” said Nestlé Jamaica Marketing Manager Ockino Petrie.

“We thought that a mini-concert in Sam Sharpe Square coupled with some good deals was a good way to make a comeback and reward our consumers at the same time.”

The nearly eight-hour event had a pretty good entertainment line-up. The Hard Drive band gave live performances in between sets when gospel singer Joan Flemming and reggae crooner Tanya Stephens entertained the many in attendance. The “energiser bunny” Jenny Jenny was the day's MC and she kept the audience in tune to all the happenings on the stage with games, trivia and giveaways. It was a welcome change to the atmosphere that was once permeated with silence and lockdown. Laughter and camaraderie rang through the air as spectators looked on, cheered and participated in the day's proceedings, thanks to Nestlé.