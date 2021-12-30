New year's wishes from western Jamaica

As Jamaicans across the western region get ready to ring in the new year on Friday night, the Jamaica Observer West took to the streets yesterday to ask, 'What is your new year's wish for Jamaica?'

Here are some of the responses:

Elisha “Prophet” Steele, entrepreneur

“I hope that there will be a reduction in crime next year. I am also hoping that COVID-19 will pass.”

Damian James, artiste

“I would love to see a better Jamaica in which people live in unity. We need more peace and unity.”

Christopher Hylton, businessman

“The year 2021 was a very difficult year for most Jamaicans due largely in part to the novel coronavirus and crime. However, with the grace of Christ Jesus we've made it through. The coronavirus and the crime and violence issue, especially murders in recent times, are particularly troubling for law-abiding Jamaicans. Certainly, we're living in some serious times and this is when we need divine intervention. As a child of God, I'm very hopeful that we will overcome our national challenges in 2022.”

Lenbert Williams, acting chair for the Negril Coral Reef Preservation Society

“My wish for the new year is for the Government of this country to understand that the people of this country are the greatest asset and the Government must never compromise that. I don't think the Government should solely depend on the vaccine. Alternative supplementary treatments must be looked at. For example, Ivermectin, Vitamin D, practising a life of wellness such as exercise, losing weight, controlling diabetes and reducing blood pressure through lifestyle changes.”

Vaccianna Moseley, school principal

“My two biggest wishes for the new year at this time would be one, for students to start having face-to-face classes so that we can reach the larger portion of the student body, and secondly, for the Government to get crime and violence under control.”

Cameil Scott, JAS parish manager

“My wish for the country is to see people live better and the crime rate goes down. As it relates to COVID, we should not focus too much on it. If you focus on it, then you are going to get depressed. I would say, try to be positive for the new year.”

Patrick Kerr, justice of the peace

“First of all, I wish that Jamaicans will see themselves as persons who can be not only relied on, but trustworthy. I wish 2022 will bring a better understanding amongst us all and that we will all seek to do what is best not only for ourselves, but for others.”

Reverend Revern Grant, pastor

“My biggest problem is crime. I wish for the new year that things can turn around. We might not get it to zero tolerance but it can be better than what it is now and I wish that the Opposition along with the Government will join hands together and fight this because it is not just affecting the rich or the poor but Jamaicans on a whole.”

Audrey Williams Woolery, teacher, Rotary Club past president

“My wish is that we all dedicate 2022 to work for the growth and development of our nation. That is by performing our duties, understanding our responsibilities and working together for harmony and peace.”