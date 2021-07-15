NSWMA's 'Drum a Di Gate' rolls into Esher, residents happy

ESHER, Hanover — Residents of Esher Housing Scheme in Hanover, earlier this week welcomed the donation of garbage containers by the National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA), which forms part of the agency's efforts to address the issue of non-containerisation of solid waste across the island.

The project, which started in Manchester last year, headed into western Jamaica for the first time on Monday, starting with Farm Heights in St James followed by the delivery of 30 plastic containers to the Esher community.

Esher resident Camesha Anderson was all too happy for the containers, noting that while she has no issue with garbage collection, the one she utilises makes it accessible to animals, unlike those donated by the NSWMA.

“The truck normally comes once a week as long as there are no issues. So, we never really have such a big issue. Issues in terms of the size of the containers, but not an issue in terms of garbage or we normally go across the road which is a bit challenging if you don't have a drive. So, this is good,” expressed Anderson.

Executive director of the NSWMA, Audley Gordon, stressed that non-containerisation of solid waste is costly.

“We are seeing the effects of non-containerisation every day. It is showing up in the cost of fuel. We are spending more on fuel because a lot of time we put the trucks out, they stop at one heap and by the time they are finished scraping, raking and bagging up, what would have been a three minutes exercise if we had the garbage properly non-containerisation, could lead to all an hour. While that is happening, the truck is still throttling. So, we are using fuel but we are not accomplishing anything,” Gordon explained.

“Secondly, we see what happens when it rains. The garbage makes its way into the waterways, it shows up in your gully and drains and it creates all sorts of issues with flooding, loss of property and lives. Not to mention what it does to marine life when it populated the shorelines. So, non-containerisation is a big challenge,” added the NSWMA head, who also pointed out that non-containerisation also makes the work of waste collectors, who are human beings, difficult.

Gordon argued that while the 'Drum a Di Gate' initiative will not stop animals ripping through the garbage, “it is a far more superior option” that the NSWMA is giving residents.

The initiative is a collaborative effort between NSWMA and Hardware and Lumber, which is donating some 200 drums monthly for one year. The NSWMA is responsible for the branding of the containers, among other things. EdgeChem Jamaica Limited has also indicated its willingness to join the initiative. The NSWMA head said other partners are welcomed.

Member of Parliament (MP) for Hanover Western Tamika Davis, who was also on hand for the delivery of the containers in Esher, expressed delight for the initiative.

She pointed out that for years, Hanover has been grappling with the issue of proper garbage disposal.

“So, a project like this, container at the gate, is one which will, in fact, sync what we have been trying to do for years [by] trying to get our community members more involved and be more responsible when it comes on to the disposal of garbage,” she argued.

Davis further disclosed that during community meetings, the cry of residents, for the most part, is the need for a place to properly dispose of their garbage.

“This [Drum a Di the Gate initiative] is one of the many steps that we will have to take to ensure that Hanover Western becomes, by far, the most beautiful constituency in the island of Jamaica,” expressed Davis.