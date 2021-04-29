Overcome Family putting Salt Spring, Hanover on the map

SALT SPRING, Hanover — Salt Spring, Hanover, is as rustic as it gets. Located in the district of Green Island, it is about 15 miles from the resort town of Negril.

Unlike Negril, there are no swanky all-inclusive hotels in Salt Spring, but brothers Delroy and Gareth Pinnock are determined to put their humble abode on the map.

Four years ago, they launched Overcome Family Company Limited, which sponsors a corner league football team, is involved in local construction and recently got into the music business. Delroy's wife is also a director in the venture.

“There are a few Salt Springs on the map of Jamaica, but ours is found in Green Island, Hanover. Salt Spring is not the most developed community but regardless it has a lot of talent musically and otherwise, with willing souls. They are waiting to be nurtured and groomed to shine in their true colours,” said Delroy, the older of the siblings.

Overcome Family's main focus is construction. It has a team of masons, carpenters, plumbers, tilers and electricians who specialise in 'finishing jobs' in Salt Spring and neighbouring communities.

In February, the company's latest attempt to expose homegrown talent came with the launch of a record label of the same name. Its first release is Grand Pree, a dancehall song by singjay Acea.

Other singles by different artistes are in the works. Delroy, a graduate of Green Island High School, states that there is no rush to hit the charts.

“Overcome Family made the major step in trademarking its logo in early February 2021 and has been steadily growing as a company. Our main objective is productive growth for both young, hungry talent and the company's industrial development,” he said.

“Overcome Family intends to make its mark within the music industry while franchising.”

Gareth, a graduate of Rusea's High School, said the relationship with his brother and sister-in-law is strong, which is beneficial to a successful enterprise.

“The benefits of working in a family business is that you don't have to leave out of the comfort of your home to access any member of the family, as well as everyone is able to balance their personal life and the family business at once,” he said.

Just as important, he added, is helping to develop Salt Spring.

“It is important to give back to the community due to the fact that we want to contribute to the development of the community and by extension the development of the country,” said Gareth.