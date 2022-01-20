Owayne Owens receives US collegiate recognition

Former Cornwall College athlete Owayne Owens, who now attends the University of Virginia, was recognised by the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) as the Men's Field Performer of the Week on Tuesday after his NCAA leading triple jump at the Virginia Tech Invitational days earlier.

The two-time national representative and World Athletics Under-18 finalist was the top collegian in the event with a mark of 16.23m, beaten by former Virginia teammate and Jamaican Jordan Scott who leapt 16.43m.

Meanwhile, former Mt Alvernia High's Kemba Nelson opened her indoor season with a sparkling 7.19 seconds to win the women's 60m final at the Cougar Classic Invitational at Washington State in Spokane, Washington on Saturday.

Nelson, a senior at the University of Oregon, who had set a NCAA record (7.05 seconds) while winning the event last year, ran 7.25 seconds to set a facility record at the Podium indoor venue.

The pair of Richard Brown and Ackeen Colley of Western Illinois University, both of whom attended Rusea's High, were also in record-breaking mode at the Hawkeye Invitational at the University of Iowa.

Brown was fifth in the men's 600m— running the distance in 1 minute 19.69 seconds— breaking his school record 1:21.01 seconds that was set 29 years ago.

Rivaldo Marshall, formerly Calabar High, won the event in a meet record 1 minute 18.56 seconds.

Colley won the one mile run in 4:08.53 seconds to break the meet record as well as the Western Illinois programme record of 4:11.14 seconds, set 58 years ago.

Two more Jamaicans also won at the Iowa meet—former Herbert Morrison High athlete Daniella Anglin of South Dakota won the women's high jump with 1.75m, equalling her indoors personal best and fourth best ever at South Dakota, while Brithon Senior, also of South Dakota, won the men's 60m hurdles, running 7.94 seconds.

Former Vere Technical runner Annalee Robinson of South Dakota was second in the 200m in 24.74 seconds.