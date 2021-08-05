Parents of Green Island Primary students laud FOGI for back-to-school assistance

GREEN ISLAND, Hanover — Parents of students attending the Green Island Primary School here, many of whom are out of a job due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, have expressed gratitude to the non-profit organisation Friends of Green Island (FOGI), which recently donated back-to-school items valued at roughly one million dollars to students of the institution.

The backpacks filled with stationery supplies were donated to more than 400 students at the school over two days recently.

Christina Jarrett, a parent, who has a daughter in grade two and a son in grade six, is among those who have expressed gratitude for the much-needed items.

Jarrett, who had been working in the tourism sector for many years, was laid off early last year, due to the novel coronavirus, which led to the closure of many of the island's hotels.

“It is rough for me because I am not working right now, and I have my two children, [one in] grade two and one going in grade six and I didn't know how I was going to manage for back-to-school. So, I am really glad for the bag, books and all that,” expressed a grateful Jarrett.

It was a similar sentiment shared by Ariel Smith who is currently working with a prominent security firm. She has a son entering grade three.

“Based on the pandemic that we are just overcoming which has affected everyone, even those who are working, but I know that it affects persons who are not working more. But this (the school supplies) has assisted me in terms of saving me from buying a bag now. Whatever I am earning now can be used to do something else, probably buy the textbooks now,” expressed Smith.

Marsha Wallace, founder of FOGI, stressed that the feedback from beneficiaries is “that of gratitude.”

“As you know many have lost their jobs and for those who are working, they are on shorter working hours, which means less money for the household. So, sometimes they have to make choices as to where the money will be spent. Food is essential and a roof over your head is also essential, so those things will be a priority to parents. So, we figured that giving them a backpack with some notebooks, pencils, sharpeners and crayons is the least we could do. It will help to relieve some of the financial burdens that they will have for September (start of the academic year),” said Wallace.

FOGI was formed last August by Wallace who emigrated to the United States of America over 30 years ago, and is aimed at assisting those in need.

“I have always wanted to give back to my community [Green Island] and actually maybe about seven years ago, I had started another group called Green Island Alumni Association, but unfortunately it got shelved because I was transitioning from one job to the next. We were merging and so I had to devote my time to that and so I had to put that group on the back burner. Obviously, it got shelved for too long, seven years. But, during the pandemic, we were given a lot of time to think about what we can do in this life. Many did not live to see today and so I thought about what my purpose would be should I pass on during COVID,” explained Wallace.

She noted that the community of Green Island was chosen because she was unhappy with the slow pace of development in the community.

In January, the group made its first donation of 10 tablets and gave away four book vouchers valued at $25,000 each to students of Green Island Primary School. However, Wallace said the aim is to broaden the reach of the organisation. Besides, the group also provided money for the purchasing of a refrigerator for the Green Island Library which was closed for many years and later opened following a refurbishing exercise carried out by the Sandals Foundation.

“Although most of our initiatives taken on so far have benefited the Green Island Primary School, that is not our only focus. We want to broaden our scope to maybe help the elderly, the shut-ins in the community and maybe move on to the Green Island High School,” stated Wallace.

The group is also working towards the provision of 12 scholarships annually valued at $30,000 each to needy students who are performing well academically.

Principal of Green Island Primary Vaccianna Moseley was equally happy for the help provided to his students.

“It is overwhelming. The parents are extremely grateful,” stated Moseley.

“At Green Island Primary, the socio-economic situation is not necessarily the best and as such, many of our parents do struggle at times to keep up with what is required for school.”

“As the school year ends and we approach a new year, we know that obviously, the problem would be great because many of our parents do rely on tourism for the main source of income and the tourism industry has been struggling significantly over the past year.”