Parish-level football could return in January

MONTEGO BAY, St James — Expectations are high that football at the parish level could return as soon as January for the first time in nearly two years, after the abrupt end in March 2020 due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The success of the shortened Jamaica Premier League that ended recently and plans to start the 2021-22 season in another month, have seemingly paved the way for ongoing talks aimed at the resumption of football competitions in the parishes.

Gregory Daley, chairman of the Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) Competitions Commission and president of the St James Football Association, confirmed that discussions have started about the safe resumption of the game at the parish level.

“We are working on the resumption of football,” he told the Jamaica Observer West earlier this week.

“We have met several times and are putting together a document to try to get football playing in the parishes, not only the Premier League,” he stressed, adding that “it's still in the embryonic stages.”

Daley did not say when football at the parish level is expected to get underway, but Observer West understands that it could start in late January.

“As soon as the documents are submitted for approval, then we will be able to push and have dialogue on it,” he noted.

“As a parish we have met with all the clubs and we have told them where we want them to be and at what stage and that is the only way we will be playing football. You know that the [COVID-19] vaccine is very important and so we can only encourage, we can't mandate but we will continue to encourage them, we want the football to play and they too want the football to be played but we can only exist in a safe atmosphere.”