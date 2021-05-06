Petersfield High's James grabs 3 individual titles at Western Champs

SANTA CRUZ, St Elizabeth — Petersfield High's Jazmyn James was the only treble individual winner at last week's staging of the County of Cornwall Athletics Association (COCAA) GraceKennedy Western Championships, held at the St Elizabeth Technical Sports Complex in Santa Cruz, St Elizabeth.

James retained her Class Two discus and shot put titles and added the javelin open title and was joined by four other athletes who won three gold medals at the one-day championships, but the others were part of relay teams.

Aalliyah Francis of Rusea's High won the girls' Class One 200m and 400m and was part of the 4x100m relay team; Petersfield High's Antonio Watson took the Class One boys' sprint double and was on the 4x100m relay team; Rusea's High's Saleici Myles took the girls' Class One 110m hurdles and the 100m titles and was a part of the Class One 4x100m relay team that won, while STETHS' Shamer Blake won the boys' Class Two 110m hurdles and 400m hurdles and was included in the Class Two relay team.

STETHS won the double for the first time in four years, retaining the boys' crown with a massive 430.50 points, nearly 200 more than second-placed Cornwall College (235) with Petersfield taking third with 183, followed by Herbert Morrison Technical (87) and Rhodes Hall High (85), for the top five spots.

The St Elizabeth-based school also snapped Rusea's High's three-year run as the girls' champions with 368 points, more than double the former champions' 172.50 points; Rhodes Hall High were third with 146 points with Petersfield High (134) and Maggotty High (106.50) rounding off the top five places.

James threw 14.70m to win the shot put by a full two metres; won the discus throw with a mark of 39.92m — more than five metres further than second place — then won the javelin with 28.78m.

Francis was in a class by herself, as she won the 200m in 23.69 seconds and was even more dominant in the 400m, running 53.40 seconds to destroy the field with Herbert Morrison's jump specialist Daniella Anglin taking second in 1 minute 07.90 seconds and Muschett High's Sashell Walters (1:08.92 seconds).

Watson, who is still to decide what events he will contest at next week's ISSA Champs, leaving the door open for his traditional 200m/400m double, won the 100m in 10.64 seconds, beating STETHS' Alicke Cranston (10.79 seconds) and Rusea's High's Raheim Scott (10.81 seconds).

The former World Under-18 400m champion had to put on a burst of speed late in the 200m to win in 21.39 seconds, running past Scott (21.43 seconds) and Cranston (21.76 seconds).

Watson then ran a devastating second leg of the boys' Class One 4x100m to lead them to the win in 41.70 seconds and upsetting a STETHS team that included Cranston, Conroy Jones and Sachin Dennis.

Rusea's High's Myles had a productive morning session as she won the Class One girls' 100m hurdles in 14.66 seconds and then the Class One 100m in 12.25 seconds.

STETHS' Jhavor Bennett retained his Class One boys' triple jump title with a 15.10m mark, then added the long jump; Herbert Morrison's Anglin won the Class One high and long jump titles; Maggotty High's Jade Jones took the Class One 800m/1500m double; Neon Smith of Albert Town took the Class Three 800m/1500m double; Richelle Stanley of STETHS took the Class Two high jump and girls' triple jump open, while STETHS' Adrian Nethersole won the boys' Class One 800m/1500m titles.