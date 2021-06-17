PNP councillor wants meeting with NWA, developers about deteriorating road conditions

SANTOY, Hanover — People's National Party (PNP) councillor for the Green Island Division, Marvel Sewell, has called for a meeting with the National Works Agency (NWA), the developers of Princess Hotels, and a housing scheme to discuss deteriorating road conditions in the division, allegedly being caused by haulage trucks transporting construction materials, such as marl.

The Santoy, Silver Spring, Green Island and Logwood roadways, which were in a deplorable state and were mostly accessible by bike taxis for more than 20 years, were repaired just over five years ago.

Now area residents are claiming that the roads have recently begun to show signs of severe deterioration with the construction of a housing scheme and later made worse with a hotel development.

“I really want to know, after the completion of their property (hotel and housing scheme) if the road is going to go back to where it was. That is my concern because we really don't want the hotel to finish and leave us like that because it is going to affect everybody including me,” said Sewell.

The councillor noted that while he is unsure if conditions are within the construction permit that will facilitate the reinstatement of the road to its original condition after the completion, he pointed out that “the roads belong to the NWA who will have to find a solution to the issue.”

A Santoy resident, who gave her name only as Lissa, told the Jamaica Observer West that she is among those who are being affected by the deteriorating road conditions.

While the hotel recently spearheaded the patching of a section of the road in close proximity to her house with marl, Lissa said she now has to contend with a dust nuisance and the flooding of her yard whenever it rains.

She argued that the dust is affecting her health as well as that of her two children who suffer from chronic sinusitis.

“The problem that I am having is that the trucks are mashing up the road and each time they marl it, it rises higher and one side is higher than the other,” she stressed.

When contacted, country manager, Princess Hotels and Resorts, Rafael Millan, while not pointing specifically to the deterioration of the roadway, said he is aware of issues affecting the neighbouring communities.

He said measures have been taken “to reinforce the washing of the road, bring the trucking traffic up and down in an orderly manner and work within an approved timetable.”

“Without any doubt, having a construction site is always an exceptional circumstance that does affect the traffic. Obviously, there are going to be trucks and sometimes machinery going up and down the road and we are aware of that. We really appreciate that the neighbouring communities have to be protected as much as possible and we will make every effort to minimise the inconveniences caused,” he explained.

The country manager further noted that “by all means,” he will be having dialogue with Member of Parliament for Hanover Western Tamika Davis and other entities to ensure that their operations are in line.

The hotel is being constructed on lands at Industry Cove in Green Island at a cost of US$500 million.

Logwood resident 75-year-old Hazelyn Nesbeth argued that while she appreciates the jobs that the developments are providing for area residents, there is a need for the “soft spots” in the road to be repaired properly.

“I would like to see it properly built. Dig out the soft spots and balance it with stones,” stated Nesbeth.

She argued that apart from deteriorating road conditions caused by the trucks, there are two, one-lane bridges in the area that were constructed in 1894 that need to be replaced.

“Right now, apart from the job that the hotel is providing, which is important because we have our families to support, I would be very glad to see something done to that bridge down there because it is very narrow to the size of the units and the weight that passing on it now, and it is located in a corner,” stated Nesbeth.