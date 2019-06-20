Police intensify probe into

WHITEHOUSE, St James — The police in St James are yet to make a decision on whether the driver of the truck transporting bottled drinks, which killed a senior citizen in the Whitehouse community of St James on Friday, is to be charged.

“The driver was served a warning notice, while a file to determine if the driver should be charged is being prepared,” Detective Sergeant Eulette Lewis Green told the Jamaica Observer West earlier this week.

The dead woman has been identified as 60-year-old Jennifer Wright from the seaside community of Whitehouse in St James.

The incident reportedly occurred shortly after noon.

It is alleged that the driver of the truck was reversing when the front right wheel ran over the woman.

“After the truck hit her back way, she dropped and the man (driver) continued. He (driver) didn't know what he hit,” said an alleged eyewitness from the Whitehouse community.

Meanwhile, Detective Sergeant Lewis Green is encouraging eyewitnesses to tell the police what they know.

“We want persons who have witnessed the incident to come forward and give statements so that we can complete the file; they can go to the Coral Gardens Police Station,” Lewis Green urged.

Residents are claiming that Friday's accident was the fifth motor vehicle fatality to have occurred in the community in recent times.

And while Friday's accident may not be related to speeding, the residents say “the community is having an issue with speeding”.

“We are calling on the authorities to put in place sleeping police on the road that will assist with curbing speeding drivers,” said one resident.