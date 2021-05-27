Police yet to recover gun used to kill 6-y-o boy

SAVANNA-LA-MAR, Westmoreland - The Westmoreland police say they are yet to recover the illegal gun used in the shooting death of six-year-old child Jadaine Miller on Dalling Street, Westmoreland, on Monday, May 17.

The 15-year-old boy who has been charged in the shooting death of the six-year-old was remanded in custody when he appeared in the Westmoreland Family Court yesterday.

He is scheduled to return to court on July 23.

According to the police, the teenager was charged with murder following an interview in the presence of his attorney on Thursday, May 20.

The teen's charges stem from an incident which occured about 2:30 pm on Monday, May 17, in which his cousin, the six-year-old, was reportedly shot while he was in a yard with the teen and other children.

The teenager initially fled the scene but turned himself in with his attorney a day later, the police said.

The accused is being represented by attorney-at-law Henry McCurdy.