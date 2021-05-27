Police yet to recover gun used to kill 6-y-o boy

Police yet to recover gun used to kill 6-y-o boyThursday, May 27, 2021
|
SAVANNA-LA-MAR, Westmoreland - The Westmoreland police say they are yet to recover the illegal gun used in the shooting death of six-year-old child Jadaine Miller on Dalling Street, Westmoreland, on Monday, May 17.
The 15-year-old boy who has been charged in the shooting death of the six-year-old was remanded in custody when he appeared in the Westmoreland Family Court yesterday.
He is scheduled to return to court on July 23.
According to the police, the teenager was charged with murder following an interview in the presence of his attorney on Thursday, May 20.
The teen's charges stem from an incident which occured about 2:30 pm on Monday, May 17, in which his cousin, the six-year-old, was reportedly shot while he was in a yard with the teen and other children.
The teenager initially fled the scene but turned himself in with his attorney a day later, the police said.
The accused is being represented by attorney-at-law Henry McCurdy.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy