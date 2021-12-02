Powell welcomes delay of JPL

TUCKER, St James — The decision to start the Jamaica Premier League (JPL) 2021-22 season in January, a month later than originally planned, has been welcomed by Orville Powell, president of Montego Bay United (MBU).

MBU earned the right to return to the Premier League after their play-off game against fellow St James club Wadada United was cancelled as the latter had failed to register their players by the October deadline given by the Jamaica Football Federation.

Powell revealed, however, that his team would have been ready to play if the competition was still set to go ahead in mid-December but added that the extra time “will help us in our preparation.”

Based on the focus of the club, which is more on the development of young players, Powell said now they would “have more time to do some things that would ensure that we are ready when the competition starts.”

Preparation, he told the Jamaica Observer West, was going well.

“We have managed to play some practice games and the team is starting to get a personality and we like what we are seeing,” he said.

The extension, he said, would benefit MBU further, noting that there are some players who would still be participating in the Inter-secondary Schools Sports Association (ISSA) competitions had the competition began in mid-December.

With the league now set to begin next month, he said by then the schoolboy leagues would have ended.

Powell said MBU would reveal the players who will be donning the MBU colours when the season starts, after this weekend's close of the transfer window.

“The coaches have an idea of who they want and we are settled but we will see when we have our final list of players come this weekend,” he stated.

— Paul Reid