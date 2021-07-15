Producers have high hopes for

MONTEGO BAY, St James — Established record producers Shane “SB” Bailey of SB Productions and Nicolo “Da Wiz” Cuvilie of Da Wiz Records have combined forces to produce the Paranoid Riddim that will make a push for compilation projects and feature several artistes, including western Jamaica-based acts.

Both producers decided to partner while maintaining their original labels, and tapping into the call for more compilation projects.

“We both have extensive expertise and experience in the genre; however, we've put together our strengths to create magic. We have been doing that so far but decided on keeping our original labels intact. There's a demand in the dancehall space from the fans for more projects like this, with artistes voicing on the same riddim. While I think there are persons who appreciate it, I don't think it really matters to the general public if it's a single or a compilation as long as the product is good. Compilation has been a part of our culture for a very long time and I've seen persons online saying they miss these types of projects. So, I know there is still appreciation for it,” Bailey explained.

“Music is always evolving so it might not come back fully and we just have to accept it as a part of the evolution of music. To some extent though, it will forever remain a part of our culture, no matter how much evolution we go through; that style of production is also a part of the genre, so, I believe there will always be a space in the market for it,” he argued.

Cuvilie spoke of the effort that went into the production and the process of getting the right mix of artistes on the project.

“I am always experimenting when making beats and trying to figure out what the public wants to hear and are drawn to, and I realise that the listeners like simplicity. Based on that, I decided to try something simple. As it relates to how the beat itself will turnout, I always just go off the mood I'm in at the time. The instruments, chords and progression always go with how I am feeling at the time, music is art so it should be a reflection of how you feel and not just random stuff thrown together,” he explained.

As it relates to the artistes, he said SB chose the artistes he thinks would do justice to “this kind of feel.”

“We don't usually tell the artistes the name of the riddim but this time he (SB) did and when I heard everyone sharing their version of paranoid, I was glad he did. As it turned out that this is my favourite project I've ever worked on and I'm sure SB feels the same,” Cuvilie stated.

And noting that the rhythm consists of up-and-coming local artistes, Cuvilie told the Jamaica Observer West that he is looking forward to “giving a break” to many local and young acts.

“There're so many crazy talents out there and we just keep listening the same people over and over,” he stressed, as he expressed confidence that the Paranoid Riddim will do well.

“I think the Paranoid Riddim will do a lot for our production unit. This is a production that the fans can love forever. Just put on your headphones and relax and you will see what I'm talking about; it's like everyone has a story to tell and they are all very relatable,” Cuvilie argued.

The duo has reaped success on their own in the past, and has worked with some of the biggest names in the business. They produced the Submachine Gun Riddim as well as the Chop Chop Riddim recently.

Cuvilie, who has been producing for over 10 years, said his first rhythm compilation was the Bununuh Riddim, which was co-produced with Sniper Records, stressing that it was a hit in western Jamaica.

“Then I did the Redline Riddim and Clappas with Merital Family. I produced beats for Tommy Lee Sparta and I made the beat for Vybz Kartel's song One on the Good Good Production label as well as other songs for the label and the artiste,” said Cuvilie.

He said there a few music videos in the works for Villedon, Paradax, Da Goddess, Chip Gad and Xyan who are all featured on the Paranoid Riddim.