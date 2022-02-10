Projects earmarked for Negril upgrade

NEGRIL, Westmoreland — In an apparent response to mounting concerns over the lack of infrastructural development and other worrying issues hampering Negril, Jamaica Observer West has been informed that a substantial sum has been earmarked for spending by government agencies on several development projects in Negril in the coming weeks.

During a recent meeting involving the heads of the Tourism Enhancement Fund (TEF), the Tourism Product Development Company (TPDCo), representatives of the National Works Agency, Member of Parliament (MP) for Westmoreland Western Moreland Wilson, the chairperson of the Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association (JHTA) Negril Chapter, Ann Chen; and the Negril Chamber of Commerce (NCC), short-term measures were identified to address the various issues.

The Observer West was informed that the TEF would be funding an immediate short-term spruce up project of the town as well as a long-term major development project. There was also talk that the town would also benefit from a roundabout project which could cost an estimated $25 million. The roundabout project is yet to be approved.

“We should see some work starting in the next few weeks to do some painting of curb walls, bushing of the verges, and trees along the [Norman Manley] Boulevard and West End. Painting of the pedestrian crossing, you know, small stuff like that will be done in the immediate future to brighten up the place, while we work on some of the other major projects which are imminent,” Richard Wallace, president of the NCC, said.

Wallace added: “I am happy to say that a few projects are coming for Negril that we are excited about. There is the widening of the road and sidewalk on the West End, there is a project coming to resurface Norman Manley Boulevard, there is a project coming to rebuild the roundabout in Negril.”

Concerning the short-term projects, executive director of the TEF Dr Carey Wallace was unable to provide the cost of the various project at the meeting.

In December of last year, Observer West reported that the NCC president had criticised the Government for the lack of development in the resort town even though the destination had contributed approximately 30 per cent of the revenue earned by the tourism sector. At the time he contended that any investment to upgrade the resort town is not a liability to the Government and its agencies.

Richard Wallace pointed out that between January and October 2019, the resort town earned a little over half a billion American dollars. He added that over that period, Negril was the second largest direct employer of tourism workers in Jamaica at 23.9 per cent or just over 12,000 employees.

“Negril is earning money for the country. So, why not spend some of that money in Negril?” questioned the NCC president.

“I hope my voice adds to the cause as we have been crying for Negril to be upgraded for many years now and rightfully so, and they are paying some attention and we are getting some work done. It is a lot of red tape, a lot of hoops to jump through and it is very painful to get things done but I am happy that things are on the way,” added the NCC president.

The chamber president also disclosed that a 'Welcome to Negril' sign – similar to the TEF funded $17-million 'Welcome to Montego Bay' sign constructed outside the Sangster International Airport (SIA) roundabout in St James – is to be constructed on the Hanover side of Negril in the Salt Creek location. The cost of the Negril sign, which is to be undertaken by TPDCo, was not provided.

Despite the upcoming projects, the chamber president still has concerns with several matters affecting the resort town that require urgent attention.

“Safety and security are huge problems here in Negril. We need to get police officers down here. We need to get them more equipped to do their jobs, more vehicles, and so forth. And most importantly, we need the laws to be upgraded so that they can have the teeth or effect that they need to have to keep the place safe,” stated Wallace.