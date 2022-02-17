RAL opens first Popeyes, more Burger King outlets in MoBay

MONTEGO BAY, St James - Private and public sector interests were among the growing number of individuals from all spheres of society to welcome the recent opening of the two Burger King and Popeyes eateries in the resort city of Montego Bay by Restaurants Associates Limited (RAL).

RAL was opening its first two Popeyes locations in Montego Bay to bring the number of the fast food franchise to 13 while the number of Burger King establishments climbed to 28.

The Barnett Street outlet opened its doors in December while last month the Sam Sharpe Square location commenced operation. Popeyes and Burger King share the same buildings at both locations.

Deputy mayor of Montego Bay Councillor Richard Vernon was particularly upbeat over the employment and other opportunities that accompany the opening of the two branches in Montego Bay.

“I am certain that the citizens of this municipality will agree with me that the addition of these two franchises add value to our landscape and local fast food industry by offering great food and high-touch customer service, increasing the city's business confidence and providing sustainable jobs for our citizens,” Vernon said during the official ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Sam Sharpe branch last week.

“Today (Thursday) we make a ceremonial gesture by way of a ribbon cutting to signal new beginnings to the co-branded Popeyes, Burger King and I am, of course, elated that Montego Bay has been chosen to host the two giant entities.”

First vice-president of the Montego Bay Chamber of Commerce and Industry Oral Heavens also welcomed the new jobs created as a result of the establishments in Montego Bay.

“We are always happy to have business establishments in Montego Bay ihat can provide employment for our people. We really appreciate RAL taking the time to create these establishments,” Heavens said.

“The Montego Bay Chamber of Commerce and Industry is always pleased to welcome new businesses and establishments in Montego Bay. We endorse new businesses coming in and providing employment. The good thing is that Popeyes and Burger King you are feeding people but you are also assisting people to feed people and we deeply appreciate that.”

St James resident Charles Bowen told the Jamaica Observer West that he had been clamouring for a Popeyes outlet in Montego Bay for some time now.

“I am really, really happy that Popeyes restaurants are now available in Montego Bay. Savanna-la-Mar in Westmoreland is the nearest one available to me,” Bowen shared.

Similar sentiments were echoed by a woman, who only gave her name as Joy.

“It tek long to come but we still appreciate it. Better late than never,” she said, while holding a box of Popeyes chicken.

Sabrena McDonald Radcliffe, RAL head of sales and marketing and group corporate communication, revealed that over the past five years there has been a strong demand for a Popeyes restaurant by Montegonians but RAL decided to establish two.

“Montego Bay has been asking for the past five years for a Popeyes, we had to give not one, but two locations,” she quipped.

“And we had to get here right in the heart of Sam Sharpe Square, we wanted to give our Burger King customers in St James Street more space. More space to enjoy the King's menu.”

Lisa Lake, group CEO of RAL, hinted that there are more Popeyes outlets on the horizon for Montego Bay.

“In the coming weeks we will also have another location opened not Montego Bay yet, there is more to come in Montego Bay but we will be opening our next set of doors in Mandeville. So, we will continue to grow this side of the island,” Lake remarked.