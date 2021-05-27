Ramsey pleads for help to get at-risk youth in agriculture

CATHERINE HALL, St James - Sandra Ramsey, Jamaica 4-H Clubs regional manager, Western Jamaica, is calling on corporate Jamaica to partner with the movement as it endeavours to use agriculture as a tool to change the mindset of at-risk youth in western Jamaica.

Ramsey believes that if youngsters get involved in agriculture it can assist in curtailing the high level of crime being committed by youth.

“I think we need to get children to go back to that touch with reality, and it is only through agriculture that a child can get that feeling and understand that change. So, if corporate Jamaica can partner with a place like Jamaica 4-H Clubs to help children to plant something, to rear an animal, to fall in love with nature and themselves, then we can change the negative behaviours that are being fostered in different areas within the western region,” she argued.

Ramsey was speaking with the Jamaica Observer West following the distribution of 80 bags of chicken feed to eight primary and secondary schools across the western parishes of Hanover, St James, Westmoreland and Trelawny at the 4-H Clubs Western Region office in Catherine Hall, St James, recently.

The bags of feed were donated by Hi-Pro and were executed under the Jamaica 4H-Clubs' grow strong programme through its school garden initiative.

Ramsey noted that while the movement currently has responsibility for over 400 clubs in the region, the club was only able to involve eight at this time.

Grange Hill High School, situated in a violence hot spot in Westmoreland, which has a wide range of social intervention programmes aimed at assisting the students and the community, was one such recipient.

Alton Lawrence, head of the school's Agriculture Science Department, noted that students are taught entrepreneurial skills at the institution.

He pointed out that the school was able to purchase chickens through a grant, adding that students who are taught how to rear the birds at school are allowed to take them home and care for them until maturity.

“The chickens that were bought, we gave them to students we saw as needy students, and they were able to grow those chickens and sell them back to the Agriculture Science Department through the school. So, they generate income for themselves, while they earn and learn a skill at home,” explained Lawrence.

Nadine Floyd of Westwood High School in Trelawny said the 10 bags of feed comes at a time when her students are currently rearing chickens to be slaughtered for their School-Based Assessment (SBA) submissions.

Besides, she said, it will assist the all-girls boarding school with its feeding programme.

“It was a bit challenging because of the impact of COVID, and school is not in session and so the administration was not able to raise funds to buy feed. So hence, this will go a very far way. Instead of taking money out of pocket, we can use this donation to fill the gap for the students and teachers,” explained Floyd.

Lawrence, 4-H Club coordinator at Watford Hill Primary in Hanover, said the donation will be useful as the school rears chickens to help with its welfare feeding programme. She noted that even though the school is physically out of session due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, it tries its best to send food to the students in need.

Richard Thompson, principal of Spot Valley High School in St James, noted that while the school currently has feed for its current set of chickens, the donation will allow the school “to wave money” that can be channelled in another direction.

“Apart from that, there are some students sitting exams and it will kind of boost their morale knowing that there is enough for the period of their exams, and also in killing the chickens after. It will also assist other students who are on PATH [Programme of Advancement Through Health and Education] who we give things to [on an] on-and-off basis,” stated Thompson.