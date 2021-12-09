RELIEF COMING!

MARCHMONT, Westmoreland - Work has commenced on a $75-million project to rehabilitate the Marchmont to Retrieve corridor in Westmoreland — which has been neglected for more than two decades — much to the relief of motorists plying the thoroughfare as well as area residents.

Among the overjoyed residents is seasoned taxi operator Eric Williams, who said that for years the neglected roadway had been constantly causing damage to his vehicle, resulting in him having to dig deep into his pockets to cover repair costs.

“Every week you have to buy parts. It worse when you carry the load. If it [the vehicle] is empty, it don't [damage] that bad, but every week you have to buy parts, front-end parts and other parts. You have to buy tyres same way,” Williams complained.

“Over 30 years now we don't have no road up there. They can raise fish in the hole dem.”

He pointed out that already the condition of the road has improved since preliminary work got off the ground late last month.

“Since dem grade it [the road] off it don't look bad, you know. It don't complete yet, but since the grading it is 100 per cent better than what it was,” said Williams.

“It will be easier to ply the route come April next year when the project is slated for completion but we have to see it complete first.”

Michael Tomlinson, another community member, has also welcomed the project.

“I am feeling pretty good because this is something I have been looking to, for the past 25 years. I am feeling very good.

I have been running taxi for 28 years, just stop operating taxi like two year ago, and trust me, we always like to see proper road to drive on. We been going through this now for more than 20 years so it's a good feeling for citizens traversing the road on a daily basis,” he declared.

“Everybody going to feel good. Whether or not...it don't have anything to do with politics, people just want to see good roads. So we all are happy for it. We just waiting to see the completion because we just hope and pray that it don't reach half way and stop this time, like what they did before.”

Member of Parliament for Westmoreland Eastern Daniel Lawrence, in whose constituency the project is being undertaken, was elated that it has gotten off the ground.

He explained that scepticism among the residents surrounding the project stemmed from past unfulfilled promises by parliamentarians.

“The people in the area are happy because over the years they have been asking for that road. They believe they were short-changed by people who promised the rehabilitation of the road but did not deliver. They give me a hard time for it also because they combine the previous promises with mine. I didn't get away from it [scepticism] because they [residents] combined all the promises. So regardless of the fact that I have been working assiduously for it, I was not spared their wrath. It wasn't easy,” said Lawrence, who won the seat on the Jamaica Labour Party's (JLP's) ticket in the September 2020 General Election after a magisterial recount.

“I am very happy that we have reached this far. I promised wholeheartedly to deliver and through the Government and proper representation I was able to achieve the rehabilitation of the road and of such work has commenced.”

He appealed to motorists to exercise patience in the face of any inconvenience they are confronted with during the project.

The Westmoreland Eastern seat has been dominated by the Opposition People's National Party (PNP). It was once represented by former Prime Minister P J Patterson and Luther Buchanan, who lost the seat to the first-time MP by 11 votes.

Buchanan had been the MP for the constituency from 2006 up to the time of his defeat last year.

According to community relations officer for the western office of the National Works Agency (NWA) Janel Ricketts, the scope of work for the rehabilitation project includes drain cleaning, bushing and cutting overhanging trees, clearing of landslides, drainage improvement, construction of kerb and channel, rehabilitation of roadway to include scarifying, reshaping of the roadway and asphaltic concrete overlay. Some sections of the roadway will also be patched.

“It is a heavily used road that connects the area to St Elizabeth, through Washfoot Gully, and also St James,” Ricketts expressed.