Rotary Club of Negril partners with Negril Chamber, NEET to plant trees

NEGRIL, Westmoreland - The Rotary Club of Negril in partnership with the Negril Chamber of Commerce and the Negril Education Environment Trust (NEET) recently joined hands in planting about 45 trees in the resort town, as part of the national tree-planting initiative.

The national tree-planting initiative, which was launched by Prime Minister Andrew Holness two years ago, is aimed at planting three million trees islandwide.

During the exercise in Negril, about 30 volunteers participated in planting the 45 ornamental, timber and fruit trees — provided by the Forestry Department — on the compound of the Negril Health Centre and other areas in the resort town.

Ramon Bremmer, president-elect of the Rotary Club of Negril, noted that the initiative will assist with mitigating against climate change.

“This supports one of Rotary's newest areas of focus which is supporting the environment. All of this is to ensure that we create sustainability as it relates to our future generation and ensures that we have enough water and we have enough trees so that we can have a sustainable environment,” Bremmer explained.

Richard Wallace, president of the Negril Chamber of Commerce, lauded the tree-planting exercise, arguing that the initiative will assist in preserving the environment and the tourism product.

He stressed the importance of the maintenance of the trees.

“That is why we are trying to get these small community groups involved in the tree-planting exercise because some maintenance of these trees are very important and so the local entities in the areas where the trees are planted, they will be able to monitor these trees, and to maintain them so they can survive,” he explained.

Jean Brown, principal and administrator at the NEET resource centre, said the initiative will assist with preserving the watershed areas.

“We have noticed over the years that the watersheds have been depleted because people are going in and cutting down the trees and as a result, to really plant back these trees will really enhance our water quality,” stated the principal and administrator of the 19-year-old institution.

Stephanie Cameron of the Forestry Department said her organisation is always ready to assist.