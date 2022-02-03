Salt Spring residents welcome $14-million Safe Passage funding

SALT SPRING, St James – The recently handing over of the $14-million Safe Passage to Salt Spring Primary and Infant school has been well received by members of the community.

The project not only serves the Salt Spring Primary and Infant school and neighbouring public health centre, but the general residents of Salt Spring.

“Everybody in the community welcome it. Everybody love it. It's a joy,” Sheldon Barrett, a taxi operator of the Salt Spring community, told the Jamaica Observer West.

It was equally embraced by Jermaine, an entrepreneur in the community.

“This is a good look for the community. We welcome this initiative with wide open arms,” the businessman stressed.

Dr Wayne Henry, chairman of the Board of the Jamaica Social Investment Fund (JSIF), the lead agency in charge of the State-sponsored initiative, noted that the Safe Passage in Salt Spring boasts all the features which have become synonymous with this project.

Dr Henry informed that 400 metres of sidewalk was constructed with safety guard rails. School traffic signs were installed, and a pedestrian crossing was put in place.

Additionally, two bus sheds were constructed, the school fencing was rehabilitated and replaced with a block wall structure with murals depicting messages on road safety.

“The project does not stop with the infrastructure, it also includes a comprehensive public education and road safety programme including staff, students, residents, transport providers and other road users educating them on proper road. This project will also include a maintenance management component to support the proper use and sustainability of this asset,” Dr Henry explained.

The project has already been implemented in eight schools across Jamaica under the first phase of the Integrated Community Development Project (ICDP), which was funded by the World Bank.

Building on the success of Phase 1, the Safe Passages Project is now being implemented under the Government of Jamacia's ICDP II project in five communities – Salt Spring and Anchovy in St James, Treadlight in Clarendon and Greenwich Town and August Town in St Andrew. Three of these Safe Passages, including Salt Spring, are GOJ targets under the EU Citizen Security Programme for financial year 2021/22.

Dr Henry indicated that the project could not have come at a more opportune time, especially with road casualties escalating out of control. He added that the Safe Passage project “is an intervention to support the safe commute of children to and from school using specific roadways and throughfares”.

“Road safety is a national cause for concern as hundreds of Jamaicans, including children, have lost their lives annually due to road accidents. In 2021, some 484 persons lost their lives on the nation's roads, the highest in the last 10 years; 62 per cent of these person were what the Road Safety Unit classify as Vulnerable Road Users, these include motorcyclists, pedal cyclist, pillion riders and, of course, pedestrians. Of this number, some 20 per cent of the fatalities were pedestrians,” Dr Henry bemoaned.

“This group of pedestrians includes an even more vulnerable group… our children. Last year the Road Safety Unit, up to June 2021, recorded that nine children died while navigating their way on our roads.”

He expressed hope that the project will have the desired results.

“This project is a true testament of stakeholders coming together for the greater good of our country. It is my hope that this Safe Passage programme will have the outcome of providing safe commute for students, staff and other pedestrians in partnership with the wider community and other stakeholders,” the JSIF board chairman expressed.

“I implore you as teachers, parents and caregivers to maintain this safe passage to the best of your ability so that it will not only serve your children but also the next generation.”