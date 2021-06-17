Sandals, Beaches Negril join forces with NEET to help needy families

NEGRIL, Westmoreland — Fifty families across the parishes of Hanover and Westmoreland recently benefited from a generous donation of food items and care packages courtesy of Sandals and Beaches Negril in collaboration with the Negril Education and Environment Trust (NEET).

NEET, an organisation that provides educational support and resources to children in and around the Negril area, solicited assistance from Sandals and Beaches for their monthly care package donations to families affected by the novel coronavirus pandemic. The resorts happily contributed packages consisting of flour, rice, eggs, oats, cornmeal, crackers, toilet paper and bath soap to the cause.

The 50 families enrolled also received school packages through the Sandals Foundation/Pack for a Purpose.

“We appreciate Sandals, Beaches and NEET so much for doing this for us. This is an awesome programme that has really helped out in a time when our families need help the most,” shared Alicia Noble, a parent enrolled in the programme.

NEET administrator Terry-Ann James expressed her gratitude to the resorts for their support.

“Our care package programme has really impacted a lot of persons in Negril and they anticipate the donations every month. With Sandals and Beaches Negril coming on board and donating so many key food items to the cause, we were able to reach a lot more persons on distribution day. We even had persons not enrolled in the programme who heard about the donations and we were able to also create packages for them. The school supplies especially really helped out a lot of students and parents, because even though the students are not physically at school, they still have to use these staple items in online classes for projects,” she shared.

Sandals and Beaches Negril through its community relations arm and the Sandals Foundation have doubled their efforts in providing much-needed food and hygiene supplies for residents severely impacted by these challenging times. The resorts have so far partnered with key organisations such as the Hanover Poor Relief, community leaders, local churches and schools to reach the neediest in the community.