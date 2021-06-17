Sandals, Beaches Negril join forces with NEET to help needy families

Sandals, Beaches Negril join forces with NEET to help needy familiesThursday, June 17, 2021
|
NEGRIL, Westmoreland — Fifty families across the parishes of Hanover and Westmoreland recently benefited from a generous donation of food items and care packages courtesy of Sandals and Beaches Negril in collaboration with the Negril Education and Environment Trust (NEET).
NEET, an organisation that provides educational support and resources to children in and around the Negril area, solicited assistance from Sandals and Beaches for their monthly care package donations to families affected by the novel coronavirus pandemic. The resorts happily contributed packages consisting of flour, rice, eggs, oats, cornmeal, crackers, toilet paper and bath soap to the cause.
The 50 families enrolled also received school packages through the Sandals Foundation/Pack for a Purpose.
“We appreciate Sandals, Beaches and NEET so much for doing this for us. This is an awesome programme that has really helped out in a time when our families need help the most,” shared Alicia Noble, a parent enrolled in the programme.
NEET administrator Terry-Ann James expressed her gratitude to the resorts for their support.
“Our care package programme has really impacted a lot of persons in Negril and they anticipate the donations every month. With Sandals and Beaches Negril coming on board and donating so many key food items to the cause, we were able to reach a lot more persons on distribution day. We even had persons not enrolled in the programme who heard about the donations and we were able to also create packages for them. The school supplies especially really helped out a lot of students and parents, because even though the students are not physically at school, they still have to use these staple items in online classes for projects,” she shared.
Sandals and Beaches Negril through its community relations arm and the Sandals Foundation have doubled their efforts in providing much-needed food and hygiene supplies for residents severely impacted by these challenging times. The resorts have so far partnered with key organisations such as the Hanover Poor Relief, community leaders, local churches and schools to reach the neediest in the community.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy