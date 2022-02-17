Sandals Foundation shares love with Black River Hospital paediatric ward

Sandals Foundation ambassadors from Sandals South Coast resort in Westmoreland, through a partnership with the international non-profit organisation Pack for a Purpose, distributed over 150 toys, games, crayons, story and colouring books to the children of Black River Hospital's paediatric ward.

General manager of Sandals South Coast resort, O'Brian Heron, in making the presentation said, “February is all about love, and what better way to share the feeling than to donate these gifts which we hope will help our children feel a little better. One can only imagine how difficult a time this is for a child to be in the hospital; not being able to play, see their families regularly, or even be in the comfort of their own space. We really wanted to do something to lift their spirits and bring laughter and cheer.”

Since the onset of the novel coronavirus pandemic the rules of engagement have shifted to ensure the safety of all.

Diana Brown-Miller, CEO of Black River Hospital shared, “Whereas before it was easier for children on the ward to engage more with their parents or groups coming to visit, because of the pandemic it's been a little more difficult to facilitate this kind of arrangement. We're so happy that we've received these items to help them to keep occupied and for them to have fun. We're grateful for the continuous support we receive from the Sandals Foundation and, by extension, Sandals South Coast.”

Latoya Blair-Shaw, manager of the paediatric ward, also echoed the sentiments, stating that children overall need a lot of stimuli and any additional support received to occupy their time holistically is welcomed.

Since its launch in 2009 the Sandals Foundation has touched the lives of over 300,000 people across the region through health and community initiatives like this one. They've partnered with the United States-based SickKids Caribbean Initiative to advance paediatric cancer research and care; collaborated with Great Shape! Inc, a volunteer group, to host free dental, eye, and wider health clinics; as well as provided infrastructural support to various hospitals and health care centres in Jamaica, Antigua, St Lucia, Grenada, Turks & Caicos, The Bahamas, and Barbados.