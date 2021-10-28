Sandals helps you grow, says chef Danley Kentish

MONTEGO BAY, St James - Pantry chef Danley Kentish, who started his hospitality journey 17 years ago at Sandals Carlyle as a trainee from the Kenilworth HEART Academy at the tender age of 18, has been steadily climbing the ladder of success.

“The fact that I have been at Sandals all my working life tells you how I feel about the company,” the current pantry supervisor at Sandals Montego Bay noted. “What has kept me at Sandals is the ability to grow, and not just as a chef, but being able to cross-train in other departments.”

He also pointed to “the motivation by my managers and team members and the investment that the company has made in me,” adding that, “Sandals provides the tools to take you as far as you want to go.”

As Sandals Resorts celebrates its 40th anniversary, Kentish has been one of the stalwarts who has devoted time and effort to ensure that the company maintains its upward trajectory.

“Listen, when I came to Sandals as a teenager I had nothing. Now I have a house, car, and a family, and I owe a lot of what I have achieved to Mr [Gordon 'Butch'] Stewart and his team.”

Stewart, who died in January, is the founder of Sandals.

Kentish's journey began when he was assigned to Sandals Carlyle as a HEART trainee in 2004, initially for a one-month period, but so outstanding was his performance that, after the first week “the chef saw something in me and said that he would not allow me to leave”. With the backing of the head of the culinary team, Kentish began working on weekends and after school, honing his skills and, upon completion of the month-long stint, was offered a job as a casual worker, which he accepted.

“HEART sent me to Sandals and I fell in love with the company,” he shared.

“The great thing about working at Sandals Carlyle was that it was a small hotel so, although I was assigned to the kitchen I got the opportunity to carry out other functions, including working in the bar, storeroom, and stewarding when staff from those departments were off. This helped me to develop my all-round skills,” said Kentish.

The kitchen, though, remained his first love. His sister was a pastry chef and from a tender age he would assist her after school, thus developing a passion for the profession.

“I knew that I wanted to be a chef, so after high school I enrolled in Kenilworth HEART Academy, where I received my grades one and two in food preparation,” he noted.

While his initial passion was pastry, Sandals Carlyle did not have a pastry department as these delicacies were supplied by other Sandals resorts in the region, as such his interest waned in that area as he became more adept in other culinary disciplines.

“From being a casual, I worked myself up the ladder to cook three, two, and one,” he noted.

Transferred to the flagship property, Sandals Montego Bay in 2006, Kentish started out on the evening shift, garnering invaluable experience and improving his skills while conjuring up culinary masterpieces at various themed restaurants.

“I have a passion for the culinary arts,” Kentish stressed. “I honed my craft by staying over after my shift was finished and assisting the more senior chefs, as well as sit and talk to the executive chef about his experiences.”

Kentish also participated in a number of training seminars at the resort and eventually enrolled in the Sandals Corporate University.

He said the culinary standards at Sandals Montego Bay have evolved exponentially over the 17 years that he has been on the job with the resort, as it now boasts a world-class global gourmet all-inclusive dining experience, featuring everything from local cuisine to Asian, France, Italian, Japanese, and Indian.

Currently a pantry supervisor, Kentish heaped praises on the role the department has played in his Sandals journey.

“The pantry has developed my creativity and my speed. We have so many orders from various departments for functions, weddings, special occasions, you name it. In the pantry, you have to be on top of your game,” he pointed out.

The Sandals veteran said he is working assiduously in order to become a sous chef in the near future and eventually an executive sous chef.

“For me, it's all about growth and development. Sandals is offering me the sky as the limit and providing the tools for me to achieve my goals. This company pushes you; they don't allow you to just sit at one level unless that's what you really want,” he argued.

Seventeen years on, Kentish is still marvelling at his growth from a humble trainee to a respected member of the Sandals culinary team and the community.

“I just want to wish Sandals a happy 40th anniversary for their contribution to nation-building, and to my life and that of my family,” said the pantry supervisor, adding that, “This company means the world to me.”