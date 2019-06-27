Sav- Elite Titans, Boys Club Warriors clash for semi-final spot in WBA Elite League

MONTEGO BAY, St James — The fourth semi-finalist in the Western Basketball Association Elite League will be known on Saturday when Sav-Elite Titans and MoBay Boys Club Warriors meet in Game Three of their best-of- three quarter-final series at the Montego Bay Cricket Club, set to start at 7:00 pm.

Sav-Elite Titans had won the first game 66-65 in a big upset, before Warriors responded with a massive 50 points (94-44) win in Game Two to force Saturday's deciding game.

Saturday's winner will advance to the semi-finals were they will join Cricket Club Knights, Falmouth Saints and Granville Jaguars who all won their series by 2-0 margins.

Falmouth Flames had beaten last year's winners Catherine Hall All-Stars, while on Saturday, Granville Jaguars beat Lucea Flames 87-77 in the Game Two, after winning the first game 94-69, while Cricket Club Knights followed up their first game 99-63 win over Cornwall Courts Chargers with another lopsided win 90-49.

David Gordon registered a double-double of 28 points and 17 rebounds to lead Granville to their 10 points win, as Lucea Flames rallied in the second half after a slow start.

Granville opened a big lead early and were up by 11 points (29-18) after the first quarter and were up by nine points (44-35) at half- time and back to double figure lead at the end of the third quarter (66-56).

Player/coach Dave Black scored 24 points for Granville as Jermaine Brown scored 11 points and had six assists.

Two players had double-doubles for Lucea Flames — Sheldon Myrie scored 15 points and had 13 rebounds and Jvon Calderon scored 13 points and had 20 rebounds-— Julian Walker scored 27 points, while Sherwin Gilzine had 11 rebounds and eight points.

Cornwall Courts lost all nine games played this season, all seven in the regular season and both in the quarter-finals, going down by 41 points in their final game as Antonio Spence's double-double of 18 points and 10 rebounds led Cricket Club Knights.

Cricket Club Knights were up 12-6 after the first quarter, then picked up the tempo in the second quarter to lead 42-18 at the half-time break, and extended the lead to 63-31 going into the fourth quarter.

Demoy Daye had a game high 20 points and six rebounds for Knights, Andre Hill scored 14 points and had eight rebounds, Omroy Kerr and Rayan Gardiner both scored 10 points, while Oshane Mothersill had 10 rebounds and six points.

Franz Clennon led Cornwall Courts with 15 points, Giovanni Bailey scored 14 and had seven rebounds and Adrian Campbell scored 10 points and had eight rebounds.