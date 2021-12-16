Sav hospital gets donation from Sandals Foundation

SAVANNA-LA-MAR, Westmoreland - Sandals Foundation continues its support to local hospitals with the latest donation of two hospital-grade stretchers, two vital sign monitors, and four wheelchairs to the Savanna-la-Mar Public General Hospital in Westmoreland. This comes on the heels of similar donations made to three other major health-care facilities across the island.

Expressing gratitude for the lastest donation, Dr Suman Vemu, senior medical officer for the Type B facility, noted that the gift will be of great help to the institution.

“I would like to thank the Sandals Foundation for their donation. These items are definitely useful. The foldable beds, we use them as transport stretchers to move patients from one location to another. These are helpful especially during this COVID-19 pandemic, when we have isolation units at specific locations that patients need to be transferred to. The vital sign monitors are used to closely observe patients' conditions, especially when they are critically ill, and the wheelchairs we use to transfer stable patients. I once again want to thank the Sandals Foundation, they always give back to their country and stand with our medical facilities,” he stated.

The contribution to the Savanna-la-Mar Public General Hospital forms part of the foundation's goal to provide critical equipment and much-needed supplies to the island's hospitals. The initiative has seen other health-care facilities such as the Black River Hospital, St Ann's Bay Regional Hospital, and Port Maria Hospital also benefiting from donations.

Executive director for the Sandals Foundation, Heidi Clarke, said she is grateful for the work done by the frontline workers at hospitals, adding that the foundation saw the need for the critical equipment and supplies to aid in the care of citizens.

“For the past 21 months, our island's medical professionals and facilities have been operating in overdrive, we are happy to be able to provide some of the key resources to help increase the capacity of our first responders, as they provide the quality care needed for the patients. We also hope that the resources will help support their all professional well-being. We are extremely grateful to every person working in the health-care services regardless of their roles, they have been doing such a tremendous job especially in these unprecedented times. It is our duty as a Caribbean organisation to do what we can to support our frontline workers and the services of our island's medical facilities,” Clarke said.

The Sandals Foundation and Sandals Resort International (SRI) have been making significant contributions to improving Jamaica's health-care systems, which have been severely impacted since the onset of the novel coronavirus pandemic, with the renovation of hospitals as well as supplying food, linens and other supplies to hospitals on the island.