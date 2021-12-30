Sav hospital's acting SMO lauds diaspora COVID-19 medical mission

NEGRIL, Westmoreland —Noting that medical personnel at the Savanna-la-Mar Public General Hospital benefitted significantly from the diaspora COVID-19 medical mission that served at the Type-B facility recently, the acting senior medical officer at the Savanna-la-Mar Public General Hospital, Dr Ludrick Morris, says the institution is looking forward to a similar partnership in the near future.

He stressed that the kind gesture came at an opportune time.

“We are actually extremely happy regarding the donation as well as the service that they have given [which] came at a handy time,” stated Dr Morris, adding “the important thing about this mission is that they integrated themselves into the general [workings] of the hospital.”

“There was significant transfer of knowledge and expertise. So, there were educational sessions but also they immersed themselves into the actual physical work of the different departments in which they were, especially in the emergency department. And so, that is truly appreciated.”

Dr Morris, who is also a paediatrician and infection prevention and control officer, noted that most of the volunteers were “emergency room physicians who conducted different sessions with the hospital staff in terms of training, transferring of knowledge and expertise.”

“They learned from us as well in terms of how we would do things here. So, it was a true partnership and additionally, they did not come to tell us what to do but they found out where the gaps were that we [hospital staff] would like to be addressed and they helped significantly in those areas,” the senior officer explained.

The team did not only provided human resource support to the hospital's medical staff but held workshops with porters and others on the transportation of critically ill patients, emptying bedpans, transporting patients to other departments for tests, feeding patients, offering pedicure service, serving intravenous drips and drawing blood.

Dr Morris added that the team also donated personal protective equipment (PPE), such as masks, pulse oximeters and vital signs monitors.

He said the donation was significant in “bolstering the infection prevention and control aspect of things” at the facility as well as the monitoring of patients.

Dr Morris explained that while other medical groups would focus on specialised areas of service, the diaspora COVID-19 mission is the first one to work in a hospital alongside medical staff, which, he said, was welcomed.

CEO and founder of JAHJAH Foundation, Dr Trevor Dixon, told the Jamaica Observer West that once there is a need and opportunity to continue or extend their service and the medical team is able to be mobilised, they would be willing to assist.

Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Christopher Tufton noted that apart from the mission being one of the largest, it was the first to serve for such a long period. He also thanked the team which was made up of Jamaicans living in the US and others who “fell in love with the island.”

“On behalf of the Jamaican people and the staff of the Savanna-la-Mar hospital and our health foundation (ministry's Health for Life and Wellness Foundation) led by Mr [Courtney] Cephas, I just want to say a very big thank you to the efforts that have been put out to allow this mission over two months to take place,” stated Dr Tufton.

“It is intended to be impactful and a historic event. We do get a number of missions each year, over 200 or so, sometimes they are large delegations as this one, but the period of two months is unusual,” the minister noted.

Dr Tufton, who was giving a virtual address at closing event of the diaspora COVID-19 medical mission held at the Skylark Negril Beach Resort in Westmoreland recently, noted that while the group came at a time when the hospital, which was buckled under pressure from COVID-19 cases, the Savanna-la-Mar hospital is always under pressure due to it being outgrown by the population of the parish.

The group of volunteers consists of approximately 70 doctors, nurses and respiratory therapists.

The mission was supported by the Global Jamaica Diaspora Council Health, Atlanta-Montego Bay Sister Cities Committee, Jamaica Nurses Group of New York, Jamaica Diaspora Northeast USA Health Sector, the Organisation for International Development, Inc, LJDR Davis Foundation, Jamaica Nationals Association, and Midwest Jamaica Corps (MIJAC).

JetBlue, the Negril Chamber of Commerce, Couples Resorts, Rayon Hotel, Coco La Palm Hotel, Charela Inn Hotel, Riu Hotels, Omega Hospital Xye Resort, Travellers Inn, Boardwalk Village, and Idle A While Hotel also played a supportive role.

Additionally, the Rotary Club of Savanna-la-Mar, in partnership with the Westmoreland Chamber of Commerce, provided snacks for members of the mission while they were on the job at the hospital.