Scores of Clifton residents benefit from health fair

LUCEA, Hanover - M ore than 70 residents of Clifton, Hanover, have not only benefitted from free medical care, but are now more informed of healthy practices and habits after a recent health fair in the deep-rural farming community.

The health fair, which was a partnership between the Hanover Health Services and the Clifton Assemblies of Holiness Church women's ministry, saw residents benefitting from a raft of screening tests, one-on-one doctor consultations and COVID-19 vaccinations, Hanover Health Services' health promotion and education officer Janet Burke told the Jamaica Observer West.

“Clifton reached out to us, and we are always ready to partner and help communities to be better and healthier, hence we invited other agencies to come along because we like to take a holistic approach,” she shared during the health fair on Saturday.

The other agencies she referred to are the National Health Fund (NHF) and the Hanover Municipal Corporation's disaster preparedness team.

“It was a collaborative effort to offer these services to Clifton, especially it being a community of this nature where there is no health centre nearby. We shared general information about health where we had a display on various chronic illnesses and physical activities. NHF offered services like body mass index (BMI), blood sugar and blood pressure checks. The Hanover Health Services did COVID-19 vaccinations, pap smear and general check-ups,” the health education and promotion officer told the Observer West.

Though the day of activities were slightly dampened by inclement weather, Burke pointed out that the turnout exceeded the health department's expectations as residents journeyed from the neighbouring communities of Mount Peace and Askenish to access the services that were being offered.

She pointed out that the health department is always looking forward to hosting health fairs within the parish.

“We saw a good crowd coming out and participating in our activities. They were warm and welcoming even while we interacted with them for the educational session, they welcomed the information that we offered,” Burke said.

“We have always been looking for opportunities to work with our communities in developing programmes that benefit them. So, it is not about what works for the Hanover Health Services but what works for the communities and what will help the residents to be better, healthier, and live longer.”

The health education officer is calling on the residents of rural Hanover communities to partner with the health department to host more health fairs across the parish.

“Most of rural Hanover are farming communities and, on the days when the health centres are opened, they are gone to their farms so if we can reach out and actualise the vision of the Ministry of Health and Wellness where we have healthy families living in health communities — that is our goal as health promotion and education officers,” Burke explained.

Member of the Clifton Assemblies of Holiness Church women's ministry, Berzine Brown, praised the work done by the health department.

“The Hanover Health Services team was very interested in doing more in our community, and I want to say thanks because we appreciate it. When we approached them, they could have said no but they didn't,” Brown said.

She added that the women's ministry was encouraged to reach out to the Hanover Health Services in a bid to give back to their community.

“We believe in service. Health has become such a great focus now with the pandemic [novel coronavirus], so people are becoming more aware of their health situation. So, we wanted to do something to give back to the community because whatever the church does, they are usually very supportive,” she argued.

Councillor Daren Barnes (People's National Party, Riverside Division) also welcomed the partnership between the health department and the church.

“It was really a welcoming experience to have the Hanover Health Services in the Clifton community. This benefitted a lot of residents in a big way because it eased the pressure of having to pay to visit the doctor. I am hoping to talk to the health team to see if we get one of these health fairs in the Kingsvale area because in times like these the residents are stressed,” said the councillor.

Nesta Johnson, an elderly resident of the Clifton community, also welcomed the health fair.

“This was a good thing, and it should continue,” he stressed.

Speaking to the Observer West after completing his screening tests, the 75-year-old farmer shared that he appreciated the initiative as he does not have the time to visit a health centre in the parish.