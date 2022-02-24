Sea Castles complying with health department directive

ROSE HALL, St James – The management of Sea Castles strata development in this parish is said to be complying with a directive from the St James Health Department to have raw sewage seeping onto a section of the property corrected, the department has confirmed.

Recently, the entity (Sea Castles) reportedly unanimously approved the disbursement of funds to have the issue corrected during a meeting called, following the publishing of a story in the Jamaica Observer.

“It was so embarrassing that they got the unanimous vote to spend the money on sewage. So now, they can go spend the money on sewage,” said a Jamaica Observer West source who is familiar with the property's operations.

The source was referring to an annual general meeting held on January 30 with a follow-up on February 2, where the worrying issue was discussed.

On December 31, 2021, the health department gave the management of the apartment complex 30 days to address a complaint about an overflow of sewage at the rear of the property, and instructed the management to discontinue the use of its dysfunctional sewage system and to connect to “the nearest functioning” sewage plant.

“Failure to comply with this notice shall render you liable on summary conviction in a resident magistrate court [parish court] to a fine not exceeding $50,000 or to imprisonment for a term not exceeding 12 months,” said a section of the notice issued on December 31.

Last Friday, the parish manager of the St James Health Department Lennox Wallace, in an interview with the Observer West, confirmed that the entity is currently complying with its directives.

Wallace further disclosed that a week ago, the management of the property entered into an arrangement with Rose Hall Development Ltd to have Sea Castles connected to their sewage system.

“They have entered into an arrangement with Rose Hall Development but it is not connected as yet. They have done the paperwork, so it is Rose Hall [Development Ltd] to do their part to ensure that they (Sea Castles) are tied into the system,” stated Wallace.

The notices served on Sea Castles stem from persistent problems with raw sewage seeping on of the property.

When the Jamaica Observer visited Sea Castles in late December sewage was seen flowing from a section of the property across an old road into mangrove-filled coastal waters near a section of beach.

Under a strata structure, a corporation made up of lot owners is formed and tasked with collectively taking care of upkeep, maintenance, and daily operations. There is typically a monthly maintenance fee to help cover expenses.

A day after the December 31, 2021 notice, the flow ceased, after the management called in a cesspool company.

However, the health department had left nothing to chance and has kept a watchful eye out for any recurrence of the free flow of waste, a problem, which one resident told the Observer West, has cropped up over and over again for years despite their complaints.

In December, Wallace had confirmed a resident's claim that the health department has had cause to visit the property before, adding that some issues date back to 2016. The parish manager noted that while he was the chief public health inspector, he and his team visited the property on more than one occasion to have a recurring sewage issue addressed.

“We will have to monitor the place now so that it does not cause a public health problem next week or the week after next week,” said Wallace, who at that time noted that by law any sewage-related complaint must be investigated within 24 hours.

Last Friday, Wallace told the Observer West that sewage from the entity's malfunctioning sewage system is currently being drawn regularly and as such, there is currently no overflow. He added that the health department is satisfied with the process made.

“Public health is satisfied. So, all we have to do is to be there when they are doing the connection to ensure that there are no challenges,” argued Wallace.

When the Observer West contacted strata President Dr Denise March for a response, she said she would not be answering any questions until it can be disclosed how this reporter came by her number. She added that it is unprofessional for the newspaper to be calling her to get her side of the story.

Sea Castles was created as a hotel by the Urban Development Corporation but was divested more than a decade ago. Now the strata corporation-managed property has individual owners who, in some cases, offer their property for short-term rentals.