Senator Sinclair backs PM's call for stiffer penalty for illegal firearms

MONTEGO BAY, St James - Government senator Charles Sinclair has come out in support of Prime Minister Andrew Holness calling for the amendment of the Firearms Act to allow for “stiffer penalties” to be laid against individuals caught in possession of illegal firearms.

“It is because we have, as a JLP [Jamaica Labour Party] caucus, a desire to see a reduction in violent crime, particularly those caused by the gun, that we support the prime minister's proposal to amend the Firearms Act to ensure stiffer penalties for illegal possession of firearms, importation and dealing with illegal firearms,” Sinclair said during a recent press briefing in Montego Bay.

“And the only opportunity for reprieve of anyone caught in that situation is by way of guilty pleas coupled with credible information as to where we would have got that firearm,” he continued.

Sinclair, who is also an attorney and councillor for the Montego Bay North East Division, argued that the prime minister's recent statement regarding death penalties for individuals caught with illegal firearms, which was made at the JLP's 78th annual conference, was taken out of context.

“Let me explain, the prime minister said it was his personal view. He said the legislation will not reach to that but the situation is so grave that what he sought to do, using the words that he did, was to make it clear that we must look on stiff penalties for [individuals] that are found in possession of illegal firearms,” the senator said.

“For me now, as a legislator, I believe that in relation to illegal firearms, we should have minimum mandatory penalties established in the legislation and if [individuals] wish to get the benefit of reprieve from those sentences, if they are guilty, they enter a plea of guilty and they also provide to law enforcement, credible information that leads to the source of where they got those firearms.

“And what the prime minister was seeking to get across to the country is that in respect to the legislation that is going to be proposed, there are going to be stiffer penalties.”

Those who illegally bring firearms into the country should be regarded “as enemies of the state”, Sinclair told reporters.

“Guns are foreign to Jamaica, meaning that they are not manufactured here and those who facilitate their importation, particularly through our formal ports, we believe that they should be considered and frowned upon as enemies of the state,” the senator declared.

Sinclair argued that the proposed amendment to the Firearms Act will bring a “serious reduction” in the number of illegal firearms and gun violence across the island “because nobody is going to want to take a significant length of time in custody if they are found with illegal possession.”

He maintained that with the current legislation, those found in possession of an illegal firearm “will easily rub a three years”.

“As it is now, a man will easily rub a three years [in prison]. He takes a plea, gets a three-year [sentence] and he will be out in two years,” the senator argued.

But, Sinclair said, hopefully with the proposed amendment, those same individuals will want to take the easy way out of their prison sentence.

“I don't see many of our young men who find themselves in that situation [who are] going to want to take [a sentence] that will run into 15 years. And that is the approach that is taken in the United States [of America], you have good investigations, you have the penalties that face them and when they look at it and say, 'bwoy, I'm not taking 20 years so, I am going to give you the information that can seek to bring you to the source of these firearms, of how they got here, who locking them and selling them,” said the senator.

At the same time, as the Government looks to amend this Act, there must be a heightened level of professionalism by law enforcement officers to build credibility and trust, Sinclair said.

“Whilst we make these calls for stiffer penalties, we must ensure that our law enforcement officers remain professional and for that reason, we will also support and encourage the Ministry of National Security for the police, that are in operational activity, to get and to wear body cameras so that the professionalism can be maintained, the integrity of the fine can be established, and it can be of use in the courts in the prosecution of anyone found with an illegal firearm,” he said.