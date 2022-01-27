Seven from western Ja get FIBA certification

MONTEGO BAY, St James — Seven individuals from western Jamaica were recently certified as table officials for international basketball by the Jamaica Basketball Association (JaBA) and are now a part of a national panel of Federations of International Basketball Association's (FIBA) table officials.

The seven were among nine officials who were announced by JaBA recently after they satisfactorily completed testing on FIBA Official Basketball Rules (OBR) and FIBA Table Officials Manual.

Brianna Bruce, Kerry-kay Stephenson, Leasa Leslie, Shavonne Graham, Tasha Harris, Suzette Virgo, and Nyame Frater are the western-based officials with the other two coming from central Jamaica.

The licensing period, which started last August, will be for two years.

— Paul Reid