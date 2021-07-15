Sharing lens

Thursday, July 15, 2021

Social Butterfliez brand ambassadors welcomed the Jamaica Observer West lens at Exact Mondayz inside the Rehab Sports Bar on Jimmy Cliff Boulevard (Hip Strip) in Montego Bay recently. The event was seeing its first staging since the easing of COVID-19 restrictions by the Government.

