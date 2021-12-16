Sinclair blasts Opposition senators who voted against SOE

MONTEGO BAY, St James - to previous calls from his colleagues for “more boots on the ground” from the St James Police Division, Councillor Charles Sinclair (Jamaica Labour Party, Montego Bay North East Division) last Thursday lashed out against Opposition senators who voted against the extension of the state of public emergency (SOE).

Sinclair, who is also a Government senator, was speaking at the regular monthly meeting of the St James Municipal Corporation. He questioned whether or not the People's National Party (PNP) senators listened to their own local government electives before deciding not to support the extension during the November 25 vote.

“I listened to [the councillors] and they said that they want more boots on the ground and more law enforcement presence in their respective areas. I heard the response of the senior superintendent who said that he would want additional resources,” said Sinclair.

The senator added, “The additional resources in response to those comments about more police presence would seem to be a human element, meaning that you need more law enforcement persons. I wonder whether the people who were sitting in Gordon House on a Friday, a couple weeks ago, listened to the [councillors] when they were going to vote or not to vote.”

Sinclair then asked commanding officer for the St James Police Division, Senior Superintendent Vernon Ellis, whether he believed that the SOE would have been beneficial to the parish during the upcoming Christmas season.

“What I want to find out, when the senior superintendent spoke about having additional resources, would the parish of St James benefit from an extension of the SOE under which the soldiers are able on their own to go and do patrols and put up their own spot checks if they think it is necessary, instead of having to be in the presence of the JCF?”

Ellis, in his response, noted that the extension of the SOE would have allowed the “enhanced powers” that are needed to tame the crime monster plaguing the parish.

“Yes, it would have totally assisted us. [In] all the areas that we have, we need enhanced powers and the enhanced boots on the ground,” Ellis said.

The senior superintendent pointed out that with the establishment of an SOE in 2018, the parish's murder rate dropped significantly.

“St James is unique. When I came here and took up command in 2018 the parish had 342 murders. The [SOE] ended the parish with 102 murders, so that's pretty much 240 less murders than what we had the year before,” he said.

“So, the emergency powers… is one of the best violence interrupters this region has seen. It also allows us to have a wider footprint…instead of me merging police officers with military and making one patrol, I could split that down into two or three patrols and get them to cover wider spaces,” Ellis explained.

Since the start of the year, some 152 murders have been recorded in St James, an increase of 37 over the corresponding period in 2020.