SJMC poster competition winners

SJMC poster competition winnersThursday, June 03, 2021
St James Municipal Corporation (SJMC) Disaster Education Awareness competition first-place winner Albion Primary and Junior High School's Shaheim Morris (front row, centre) is flanked by second-place winner Jevaughn Jones (front row, right) of Flanker Primary School, and Herbert Morrison Technical High School's Philesha Gooden (front row, left), third-place winner, as they pose with the posters they made for the competition, following the awards ceremony held at the St James Municipal Corporation building last Thursday.
Sharing in the moment are (from back row, left): Chief executive officer for the SJMC Gerald Lee; Mayor of Montego Bay Leeroy Willams, and Deputy Mayor of Montego Bay Richard Vernon.
The annual competition, staged by the corporation's Disaster Management Unit, was to promote disaster management whilst adhering to national protocols for social distancing, and allowed entries for the poster competition under the theme: “Managing Disasters When
