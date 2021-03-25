Slain inmate's family demands answers

NEGRIL, Westmoreland — Family members of 24-year-old Rico Brevett, who was allegedly killed by another inmate at the Negril police lock-up in Westmoreland, are demanding answers about who is responsible for his death. He died last Friday night. Police sources told the Jamaica Observer yesterday that they expect to charge his alleged killer this week.

The slain man is the grandson of Lloyd Brevett, former bass guitar player in the Skatalite Band. His relatives protested in front of the Negril Police Station on Tuesday, loudly calling for “justice” through their face masks as they brandished placards.

“We need justice! People cannot get up and a dead inna jail so. We need justice. A nuh so it go. That mean seh people are not safe on the road and they are not safe in a jail. A nuh so it fi go,” said the slain man's sister Nathania Brevett.

According to the sub-officer in charge of the Negril Police Station, Inspector Leroy Taylor, Brevett and another inmate, who were housed in separate cells, were given permission to use the bathroom when they got into a fight. He added that Brevett sustained stab wounds and was transported to the Savanna-la-Mar Public General Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The other inmate also sustained injuries and was taken to hospital where he was treated and released into police custody.

Taylor was unable to verify family members' claims that during phone conversations before his death Brevett told them he and another inmate had fought on Friday morning and again that evening.

“Right now I feel like the police them is responsible for my son's death, differently from the man that murdered him, because the police suppose to protect and serve,” said his father, Merrick Brevett.

However, Taylor said he was unable to say if the incident could have been avoided.

“I am just hearing [the allegation about a fight between inmates] and there is no evidence to suggest that they had an argument in the morning or during the course of the day. However, what I can say is that something would have happened somewhere along the line,” he told the Observer West.

Adding that the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) is investigating the matter, the lawman stressed that while he anticipates that the inmate will be charged, the proper procedures must be followed.

Taylor said Brevett was in custody after being charged for various offences. Nathania said her brother was jovial and loving and that he had no previous police record, but had been locked up for the past two months after a dispute with his spouse.