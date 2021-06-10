Smokey puts his all in Take the Pain

MONTEGO BAY, St James - In what he describes as a plea for God's mercy as he reminisces on his life, Ruben “Smokey” Robinson poured his heart into his track Take the Pain .

Smokey, a resident of the inner-city community of Canterbury in St James, told the Jamaica Observer West that the single speaks about a pain he has endured since the age of four.

“My pain [started] when my mother left me when I was four, and I didn't see her again until I was 26. While I was going to school, like a parent teacher's meeting, when other children would bring their mother and father, I could not bring anybody because my father did not come to any of those meetings because he did not believe in certain things,” said the now 41-year-old Smokey.

“I respect him same way because he showed me hard life and showed me I have to fight,” he added.

Take the Pain, he said, was first recorded in 2016 but it was not until earlier this year that he decided to re-record and “push the message of the song”, as he believes the message is timeless and should be heard across the globe.

Popular dancehall artiste Teejay, also known as Uptop Boss, was instrumental in the production of the track, Smokey revealed.

Growing up in a “garrison community”, Smokey told the Observer West, has caused him along his journey through life to lose close friends to gun violence. This, he also spoke about on the track.

“I have been through a lot of things. Sometimes when I think back, tears start to fall from my eyes because I really feel it. I saw a lot of my friends dying, you know in the garrison, they [passed] one by one… my friend who passed away named Quincy, [he also] motivated me to do this because his life got taken away and I really had to ask, 'what is man?' I have to sing that song with passion because I am not going to let my life go like that. So, when I see my friends dying, I have to say God knows, daddy, take the pain from me,” Smokey told the Observer West.

To Smokey, a past student of the St James High School, music is everything, as he believes his passion influences others to feel his pain and understands his life.

“Music is everything to me because I know that whenever I sing people [can] feel my pain and you know not everybody can fit into my shoes and I cannot fit in everybody's shoes, but I can sing songs to make it fit them. Music is my passion,” he said.

The support he has been receiving from fans across the island has been overwhelming, according to Smokey.

“I love and respect every comment I have gotten under that song on YouTube. It is a joy to know that people are supporting me,” he told the Observer West.

He promised to produce many more great tracks, adding that individuals can look out for these songs on YouTube and Instagram at Smokey_vevo.