Sports Diary — June 20
TODAY
Western Basketball Association Elite League Quarter-finals
Sav-Elite Titans vs MoBay Boys Club Warriors — Cricket Club @ 7:00 pm
FRIDAY
St James FA Guardian Group Division 2
Springers United vs Flanker FC — UDC field @ 3:00 pm
West Green vs Better Tomorrow — West Green @ 3:00 pm
SATURDAY
Western Basketball Association Elite League Quarter-finals
Lucea Flames vs Granville Jaguars — Cricket Club Courts @ 5:00 pm
Cornwall Courts Chargers vs Cricket Club Knights — Cricket Club @ 7:00 pm
SUNDAY
Trelawny FA Major League Final
Duanvale FC vs Coopers Pen FC — Elleston Wakeland Centre @ 3:00 pm
Western Basketball Association Division One
Western Select U-17 vs Brown's Town Eagles — Herbert Morrison @ 3:30 pm
Rhodes Hall Panthers vs Knibb Thunder — Rhodes Hall @ 3:30 pm
MONDAY
St James FA Guardian Group Division 2
Rose Mount vs Green Pond High — UDC @ 4:00 pm
King Gate FC vs St James High — Anchovy High @ 4:00 pm
TUESDAY
Western Basketball Association Elite League Quarter-finals
Cricket Club Knights vs Cornwall Courts Chargers — Cricket Club @ 7:00 pm
