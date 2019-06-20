Sports Diary — June 20

TODAY Western Basketball Association Elite League Quarter-finals Sav-Elite Titans vs MoBay Boys Club Warriors — Cricket Club @ 7:00 pm FRIDAY St James FA Guardian Group Division 2 Springers United vs Flanker FC — UDC field @ 3:00 pm West Green vs Better Tomorrow — West Green @ 3:00 pm SATURDAY Western Basketball Association Elite League Quarter-finals Lucea Flames vs Granville Jaguars — Cricket Club Courts @ 5:00 pm Cornwall Courts Chargers vs Cricket Club Knights — Cricket Club @ 7:00 pm SUNDAY Trelawny FA Major League Final Duanvale FC vs Coopers Pen FC — Elleston Wakeland Centre @ 3:00 pm Western Basketball Association Division One Western Select U-17 vs Brown's Town Eagles — Herbert Morrison @ 3:30 pm Rhodes Hall Panthers vs Knibb Thunder — Rhodes Hall @ 3:30 pm MONDAY St James FA Guardian Group Division 2 Rose Mount vs Green Pond High — UDC @ 4:00 pm King Gate FC vs St James High — Anchovy High @ 4:00 pm TUESDAY Western Basketball Association Elite League Quarter-finals Cricket Club Knights vs Cornwall Courts Chargers — Cricket Club @ 7:00 pm

