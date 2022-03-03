SSP Gordon seeks churches' help to assist wayward youth

TORRINGTON, Westmoreland - Noting that the Westmoreland police are not able to fight crime in the parish alone, the head of the police division in the parish, Senior Superintendent Robert Gordon, is seeking the support of the Church for assistance in redirecting young men in the western parish, who he says are heading down a path of destruction.

“We also solicit your (church) help in redirecting, especially our young men in this parish because we have observed that they are going down a pathway of destruction,” said SSP Gordon.

“The Church over the years has played a significant role in winning souls for the Kingdom [of God] and in doing so, one of the many things that the Church does is to instil positive values and morals,” added the parish's senior cop, who was addressing a special church service for members of the Westmoreland Police Division on Sunday at the Torrington Wesleyan Holiness Church in the Westmoreland.

During the service, some 25 top-performing police personnel in the parish were presented with certificates of merit.

SSP Gordon pointed out that if there is a failure to redirect the youths in “the correct path,” then they may fall to wrongdoings, “even if it means dying young.”

And noting that the constabulary abides by the rules of law that respects everyone, SSP Gordon has called for equal treatment of the youths, particularly those who do not operate within the norm or may display deviant behaviour.

“Let us not ignore the ones that might dress a particular way. Their pants might not be where social norms would dictate that it should be. They might even speak to us in a particular way that is not normal but guess what, those are the ones that we should not ignore. Those are the ones that we should keep pressing on to get on our side because one of the first [known] scammers was Jacob [in the book of Genesis] who scammed his [twin] brother, Esau, not once but twice,” reasoned SSP Gordon.

The senior cop noted that while the aim is to get Westmoreland back to a sense of normalcy, “I am happy, as you mentioned pastor (Reverend Dr George Haughton), that we are at a place where some normalcy is being restored, where we can go back on the streets and engage with those in the streets, especially our young men.”

An ongoing flare-up of violence had led to Prime Minister Andrew Holness declaring a zones of special operations (ZOSOs) in the areas of Russia, Dalling Street and Dexter Street in Savanna-la-Mar South on January 16.

Since then, the police have reported some significant gains in the parish, which includes Savanna-la-Mar south.

These include the capturing of six wanted men— four of whom were on the parish's top five most wanted list— during a 10-day operation targeting gunmen and gangs. Besides, eight persons of interest were taken into custody, two of whom had pending murder charges against them.