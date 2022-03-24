Star-studded line-up for LSW WKND

MONTEGO BAY, St James - With the reopening of the entertainment sector, Dreamworx Entertainment outfit has assembled a star-studded line-up of chart-topping artistes and highly sought-after DJs for LSW WKND, set to rock Montego Bay this weekend.

The weekend kicks off with Lyme 'Di Restart' at Troupe & Company HQ, at Fairfield Estate in Bogue, on Friday, March 25.

The event features singer Jah Vinci, the 'Virgin' singer, who is expected to share the stage with upcoming artistes Felony Music, Cidigi, Da Goddess and Topmann.

Things move into high gear on Saturday with the usually highly anticipated Supernova 'Neon Lights' party featuring dancehall singer Stalk Ashley, inside entertainment hot spot Pier One.

Supernova had gained popularity before the onset of the novel coronavirus pandemic and the promoters are banking on it still attracting a sizable crowd. YM Entertainment and DJ Crazy Neil are set to also entertain patrons.

The party series comes to crescendo on Sunday at Montego Bay Sports Complex in Catherine Hall, with one of Jamaica's hottest new dancehall stars Skeng, who is currently riding a wave of hits including Gvnman Shift, Curves, Protocol, done in collaboration with Tommy Lee Sparta, Street Cred and Life Changes.

“We are happy about the artistes that are set to take the stage for LSW WKND. It's a solid mix with Jah Vinci, who has a slew of hits in his repertoire. Stalk Ashley has been carving out a niche for herself and Skeng is among the young stars that have just been dominating the Dancehall space over the last year,” said Dwight Troupe, director, Dreamworx Entertainment.

“Additionally, we are also happy to provide a platform for some of the young artistes including Ajauni and Topmann, which is always a good look. So, we are expecting a weekend filled with excitement, entertainment and the right vibes to signal we are ready to ramp things up again.”

He added: “We are known for our big productions, when it comes to lighting, trussing set-ups, screens, sound and eye-catching visual displays, we have done it time and time again. This time will be no different, we are rolling out the highest quality in all areas. The patrons have been waiting and we have been waiting too. We are going to match the anticipation and deliver in all the areas to create the best experience befitting of the start of events again.”