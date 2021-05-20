StarMoney wants to work with MoBay artistes

MONTEGO BAY, St James — Trinidadian-born, UK-based rapper Noble “StarMoney” Welch is on a mission to see greater collaboration among Caribbean artistes, especially with those in his native Trinidad and Tobago and Jamaican musical acts, including those from Montego Bay.

The Racism Cannot Win singer believes greater collaboration among Caribbean artistes is a viable avenue that would see greater success for regional acts and a means of expanding their fan base.

“There's definitely more to be gained with regional artistes working on projects together, this could really be a successful platform and help in bringing together talent. Propelling careers and creating different sounds. So, it's definitely the plan to collaborate with Caribbean artistes. It's my home, I grew up listening to Caribbean music, and I want to give back something to my roots and my people,” StarMoney said.

“I would like to work with Shenseea, Govana, Popcaan, and others, so that's something to look forward to. Artistes from Montego Bay, like a Teejay and Rygin King, especially with his trap dancehall flavour, which is something I've been watching...its infusion of rap/hip hop beats and that new sound.”

StarMoney is a supporter of the Black Lives Matter movement and this also comes out in his works as he has done a single called Black Lives Matter. His most recent release Catfish has a feature with fellow UK rapper Snap Capone. The video is currently on YouTube and the single is available on musical platforms including Spotify. His work is also on social media platforms including Instagram @Mr_Starmoney.

His interest in music started from the tender age of five and he credits Bob Marley, Michael Jackson, Tupac Shakur, Biggie Smalls, Nas, Mase, Machel Montano, P Diddy, DMX, and Eminem as influences. This mix of influences and growing up in a musical family eventually led to the sound and projects that he is involved in.

“My mum was a calypso songwriter ,and my family is full of singers, so I definitely had a musical environment growing up. It's more like I've always been one naturally, I would always come up with rhymes as a kid. When I think about it, it's not surprising that music would eventually be the path that I'm on. My music is versatile, I am a very versatile artiste, probably one of the most versatile you would ever come across. That's thanks in part to my background, growing up in the UK from age 10,” he explained.

“There are several artistes emerging at the moment in the UK, the music scene has been on a rise over the past few years and right now it's on a fast pace of elevation. Drill music is big in the UK right now and hip hop. With this in mind I'm currently working on my first album because I've worked two years in advance before releasing my music, it's a well laid-out plan that we are working with.”