Struggling MBU seek win against winless Humble Lion in JPL

MONTEGO BAY, St James — BOTTOM-OF-THE-TABLE Montego Bay United (MBU) will be hoping for a reprieve this Sunday when they take on Humble Lion, the only team still to win a game in the competition, when the Jamaica Premier League moves to Sabina Park in Kingston.

Montego Bay United, who lost Technical Director Rickey Hill after last Monday's loss to Cavalier FC at Drax Hall in St Ann, were edged 1-0 on Monday by Portmore United, their third loss on the trot.

The result saw MBU remain at the foot of the points table on four points, two points behind Humble Lions who have drawn six games, including their last four.

Three points separate the bottom four clubs and a win on Sunday could see MBU making a big leap, with the possibility of clearing the bottom two spots.

Humble Lion and MBU have almost similar records as it relates to goals, both only scoring seven each, but MBU have conceded a league-worst 18 — six less than the Clarendon-based club.

Montego Bay United, who were without their top two scorers Ewan Barton and Lodrick Haughton during Monday's loss to Portmore United, will be desperate to score goals.

A 10th-minute goal from Earon Elliot settled Monday's contest as MBU struggled to string passes together and, despite Portmore not presenting a threat after the opening goal, failed to create chances.