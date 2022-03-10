Survivors of gender-based violence get training in cosmetology skills

MONTEGO BAY, St James - Eighteen women are now left feeling a sense of pride after the completion of the Women of Destiny's I Am Her Cosmetology Skills and Entrepreneurship Training Programme, sponsored by the Canada Fund for Local Initiatives.

The women, all said to be survivors of gender-based violence, were awarded with their certificates of participation on Tuesday during an International Women's Day ceremony held at the A&E Makeup World in Fairview, St James.

Women of Destiny's executive director Olivia Shaw-Lovell, who was beaming with joy throughout the ceremony, told the Jamaica Observer West that the non-profit initiative targets “marginalised women”.

“Our aim is to support marginalised women to understand and find their God-given purpose,” she stressed.

“We recognised that we must advocate for women who are survivors of gender-based violence and as such, we started the #IAMHER advocacy campaign which was our seven-week holistic training to really get them from the victim mindset to a victor mindset. But after that, we recognised that there was a need for more,” Shaw-Lovell explained.

“Now that they have the mentality to take on the world, we wanted to provide them with sustainable tools so that they could make an impact and change their lives. So, we thought, what other way to do this than through the cosmetology field? If we give them that tangible skill nobody can take it away from them and they will always eat food.”

Shaw-Lovell told the Observer West that each Women of Destiny member has greatly benefitted from the support shown by the Canada Fund for Local Initiatives.

“In applying for the Canada Fund for Local Initiatives grant, we were successful. We were one of seven awardees, and we were awarded $2 million to train 18 survivors of gender-based violence. We trained them in five cosmetology fields: massage, facial, natural haircare, protective styling, and sugaring,” she noted.

Additionally, the women were also beneficiaries of entrepreneurship and The University of the West Indies' (UWI) Violence and Abuse Management Prevention courses.

“They are now equipped to serve others and start their own businesses in the beauty field. My vision is that they will now be able to do something for themselves without having to depend on anyone,” Shaw-Lovell argued.

Canadian High Commissioner to Jamaica Emina Tudakovic, who was also present at the ceremony, was delighted to hear the survivor stories recounted by the women.

In sharing her well wishes to the participants, Tudakovic noted that the Canada Fund for Local Initiatives is proud to have played a part in the success of the I Am Her Cosmetology Skills and Entrepreneurship Training Programme.

“I cannot think of a better place to spend International Women's Day than here,” said the Canadian high commissioner to Jamaica in her remarks.

“We push for these small projects that have real impacts and this is great. You all had a vision and you saw it through, so I am expecting more great things from all of you.”

Janice Beckford, a Kingstonian woman, who journeyed to the second city for the ceremony, told the Observer West that she became a member of the “sisterhood” after she was introduced by a friend.

“My friend has been a part of the club since 2019, but at that time I wasn't in a position to enter the programme. Sometimes when you are going through certain things it is very difficult because you think that nobody else is going through it,” the woman shared.

Revealing that she, too, has experienced gender-based violence, Beckford stated that she is grateful that the Women of Destiny embarked on this initiative to help women who have experienced hurt.

“When you get with a bunch of women, you realise that they are going through similar things and they are trying to navigate through it, it forms a sisterhood. You know there is somebody else who understands what you are dealing with and that makes a huge difference,” she said.

“The sisterhood has been good and hearing other women's stories made me realise that this thing does not have a face. They say you don't realise how badly you are being treated until you say it out loud, that was me. I knew the things that were happening weren't right, but I didn't realise how bad it was until I heard it out loud,” Beckford told the Observer West.

“I was in a 14-year relationship. I was not physically abused, but I [was] abused verbally, emotionally, and mentally. I went into the relationship as an educated confident woman and over the years it's like I became a shell. One of the things this programme taught me was that this wasn't my fault and that was the greatest thing because honestly, I thought it was. I felt like I wasn't doing enough but this initiative showed me that I was good enough and I was doing enough.”

Another member of the women's group, Latifa James, shared that she has also benefitted emotionally from the initiative.

“When I was 19 years old, I was raped in the city of Montego Bay by a stranger. Right now, if I pass him on the road, I wouldn't even know that's him, but I was afraid of him for quite some time,” said James.

“I can just remember wondering if this would be the end because he threatened me and said he would have killed me if I looked in his face, so I don't know how he looks,” the woman, now a guidance counsellor, recounted.

She said she plans to share the knowledge gained from the programme with other women.

“I have left the programme well-rounded, so I intend to share this knowledge with others and uplift other women,” said stressed.