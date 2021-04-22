Tablets for learning

Mayor of Montego Bay, Councillor Leeroy Williams (fifth right) is joined by teachers from the Paradise Basic School and representatives of the Paradise/Dunbar Community Development Committee and the Faith Temple Christian church in Rockledge, Orlando, at a presentation ceremony on Monday, when 12 tablets were presented to students of the basic school to assist in their online learning.

