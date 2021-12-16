Ten vie for Miss Montego Bay

Ten vie for Miss Montego BayThursday, December 16, 2021
The Miss Montego Bay pageant, which started in 2018, returns this year after a one-year break due to the pandemic caused by the novel coronavirus.
Ten beauties will compete for the crown on Saturday, December 19 on a virtual platform.
According to the organiser Theresa Walker, “Miss Montego Bay serves as a positive role model to the young women of Montego Bay, the parish of St James, and Jamaica at large.”
“She is also an ambassador to the Miss Montego Bay Foundation, providing support to victims of abuse. The Miss Montego Bay pageant is about empowering women to discover their inner greatness and follow their dreams,” said Walker, who is also executive director of the foundation.
The finalists are (from left) Akeera Clarke, Miss K O W Electrical Solutions; Dominique Haughton, Miss GPH Logistics; Abigail Crossman, Miss Nature's Gem; Sharain Lowe, Miss A Plus Home & Office Care; Christene Coote, Miss Fletcher's Hardware; Chris-Ann Thompson, Miss P L A Distribution; Monique Gardener, Miss Eva Focus Design and Printing; Miesha Palmer, Miss Professional Eyecare and Dailia Harvey, Miss Pier 1.
Missing is Francine Grant, Miss Peppa's Restaurant.
